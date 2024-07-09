Horse To Water Mobile Cocktail Bar Service Announces New Website and Champagne Tower Service

Horse To Water, Southern California's premier mobile cocktail bar service, proudly announces the launch of their new website at http://www.horsetowater.la and the introduction of their elegant Champagne Tower service. The website offers a user-friendly platform to explore their bespoke bartending packages, view photo galleries, and book services, while the Champagne Tower promises to add a touch of sophistication to any event.

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Horse To Water, the premier mobile cocktail bar service specializing in weddings and events throughout Southern California, is excited to announce the launch of their brand-new website at http://www.horsetowater.la. The new site provides an easy-to-navigate platform for clients to explore the unique and bespoke bartending services Horse To Water offers, ensuring every event is an unforgettable experience.

The new website offers comprehensive details about Horse To Water's mobile bartending services, including bartending packages based on the details of your event, professional bartending staff, and elegant mobile bar setups that can be tailored to fit any event theme or style. Visitors can effortlessly book services, view photo galleries of past events, and read testimonials from satisfied clients.

In addition to the new website, Horse To Water is thrilled to introduce a new service offering: the Champagne Tower. This luxurious and eye-catching feature is perfect for adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to any celebration. The Champagne Tower service includes a stunning tower display of sparkling champagne glasses, with a professional bartender pouring champagne to create a cascading waterfall effect that will dazzle guests and make any event truly memorable.

"We are incredibly excited to launch our new website and the Champagne Tower service," said Christine Fu, founder of Horse To Water. "Our goal is to provide exceptional and memorable experiences for our clients, and these new offerings will help us achieve that. Whether it's a wedding, corporate event, or private party, we are committed to delivering top-notch service and unforgettable moments."

Horse To Water's mobile bar trailer service is available for events throughout Southern California, including Los Angeles, Orange County, and the surrounding areas. The team of experienced and professional bartenders is dedicated to creating a seamless and enjoyable experience for every client, ensuring that each event is a success from start to finish.

About Horse To Water

Horse To Water is a mobile bartending service specializing in providing bespoke bartending services for weddings, corporate events, and private parties throughout Southern California. With a focus on exceptional service, customizable drink menus, and elegant bar setups, Horse To Water is dedicated to making every event an unforgettable experience.

For more information about Horse To Water and to book their services, please visit http://www.horsetowater.la.

