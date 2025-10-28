Horton Group Sets New Marketing Industry Standard with Comprehensive AI Search Optimization Solutions

The shift from traditional search engines to AI-powered platforms represents the most significant change in digital marketing since the rise of mobile Post this

AI can be difficult to navigate alone. That's why Horton Group's approach combines cutting-edge AI optimization with human oversight and support, ensuring your business strategy is both effective and properly managed every step of the way.

"The shift from traditional search engines to AI-powered platforms represents the most significant change in digital marketing since the rise of mobile," said Erick Pennington, CRO of Horton Group. "Businesses that adapt now will have a competitive advantage. Our SEO services now incorporate AI optimization to keep our clients at the top of search results, whether customers use Google or ChatGPT."

Horton Group has enhanced its proven digital marketing services with AI search optimization capabilities, including:

AI Website Audits: Comprehensive analysis of your site's AI-readiness, identifying optimization opportunities for AI-powered search and recommendations

SEO/GEO (Search Engine Optimization + Generative Engine Optimization): Newly integrated strategies that ensure businesses rank in both traditional search engines and AI-powered platforms

AI-Enhanced Directory Listings: Optimized business listings across directories to maximize visibility in AI search recommendations

Google Business Profile Management: Strategic management and optimization to increase prominence in AI-driven local search results

AI-Ready Content Development: Creation of authoritative, structured content that AI platforms recognize and recommend

Conversational Query Optimization: Adapting website content for the natural language patterns of AI search

The agency's expertise has already been validated by AI platforms themselves, with Horton Group rated as a top digital marketing and website design company by leading AI search engines. This real-world success demonstrates that Horton Group doesn't just understand how AI evaluates businesses; they've mastered it for themselves and replicated it for clients.

"We're hearing the same concerns from clients across industries. Their customers are using AI to search, and they're worried about being left behind," added Erick Pennington. "These services are our answer to those concerns, giving businesses a real path forward."

Horton Group serves businesses across all industries, including The Nashville Airport, The Stage, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, Bart Durham, and The Loveless Cafe, and has a proven track record of delivering measurable results through innovative digital marketing strategies. The addition of AI search optimization services complements the agency's existing offerings in web design, traditional SEO, Google Ads management, content marketing, and digital advertising.

For more information about Horton Group and AI Search Optimization services or to schedule a consultation, visit hortongroup.com or call 615-292-8642.

About Horton Group

Founded in 1996, Horton Group is the longest-running digital marketing and web design agency in Nashville and delivers a distinctive centralized service and support model. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Horton Group offers comprehensive in-house solutions, ensuring all client needs are met. The firm's extensive suite of services encompasses website design, website development, digital marketing solutions coupled with premier search engine optimization and AI search visibility services, branding, and continuous website support and management.

Media Contact

Lauren Ratcliff, Horton Group, 1 615-292-8642, [email protected], hortongroup.com

SOURCE Horton Group