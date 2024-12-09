Hospice Care of The Lowcountry Rebrands as MiraSol Health

Our new name, MiraSol Health, embodies our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our community. Post this

Today, MiraSol Health serves over 3,200 community members annually and encompasses four distinct programs: Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, Lowcountry Palliative Care, Rays of Hope Behavioral Health and The Maggie Clark Volunteer Program. The organization is supported by a dedicated team of 55 physicians, nurses, employees, and counselors, along with more than 200 volunteers. This rebrand signals a renewed commitment to delivering compassionate, innovative, and comprehensive healthcare in the Lowcountry.

"Our new name, MiraSol Health, embodies our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our community," said James Dismond, CEO of MiraSol Health. "While hospice care remains a cornerstone of our mission, this rebrand enables us to better represent the full spectrum of services we provide, including palliative care and grief support. However, we want our community to know that while our name has changed, our core values, nonprofit status, and the exceptional care that Hospice Care of the Lowcountry is known for remain unchanged."

The name "MiraSol" draws inspiration from the sun's healing warmth, symbolizing resilience, renewal, and the life-affirming care the organization provides. The rebrand is part of a broader effort to enhance how the organization communicates and represents its mission to honor life by delivering compassionate care and guidance to those experiencing serious illness, end-of-life, and grief.

MiraSol Health recognizes the growing need for its services. Over the next twenty-five years, the 60 or older population is expected to double in South Carolina alone. "We are positioning now to serve these individuals", added Dismond. "By uniting all our programs under the MiraSol Health name, we aim to enhance accessibility and inform community members about the resources available to them."

MiraSol Health will hold a community open house in January in celebration of the rebranding and its growth. To learn more, visit www.mirasolhealth.org.

MiraSol Health is a non-profit 501(c)(3) healthcare organization providing hospice, palliative, and grief care services to patients and families in Beaufort, Jasper, Colleton and Hampton Counties. For over 40 years, MiraSol Health, formerly Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, has delivered compassionate care and support to those facing serious illness, end-of-life, and grief, regardless of their financial situation. To learn more, visit www.mirasolhealth.org.

