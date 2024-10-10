Hospital M&A Activity Increased in Q3:2024, According to Acquisition Data from LevinPro HC

"Whether to exit non-core markets, balance a portfolio or pay off debts, it seems like health systems are making efforts to scale down. We expect these strategies to drive up M&A volume as we close out 2024." Post this

The surge in announced spending in the third quarter can be attributed to the string of divestments from large health systems. In the largest deal of the third quarter by price, Tenet Healthcare Corporation sold its majority stake in Brookwood Baptist Health in a $910 million cash sale to Orlando Health, which has been scaling up its presence across several markets throughout the year.

Several deals in the third quarter were the result of the ongoing Steward Health Care bankruptcy case. Five of Steward's hospitals were sold in the third quarter: Pafford Health Systems, Inc. purchased Wadley Regional Medical Center at Hope (Hope, AR), AHS South LLC bought Glenwood Regional Medical Center (West Monroe, LA) and Orlando Health paid nearly $440 million to win an auction for three of Steward's hospitals in Florida.

Investors and strategic buyers acquired a wide range of hospital types in the third quarter. There were eight deals targeting short-term acute care hospitals (16 facilities in total), three deals for critical access hospitals and two for long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs), a rare sight in the M&A market because of low demand from investors. Ventas, Inc. purchased five undisclosed LTACHs from Kindred Healthcare, LLC for $189 million, and Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. bought a mixed portfolio of Illinois hospitals from Ascension for an undisclosed price, including Ascension Holy Family, the only LTACH in Northwest Chicagoland.

Most third-quarter transactions targeted systems and organizations with more than 100 beds and several facilities. In the 21 deals announced in Q3:24, more than 4,400 beds and 25 hospitals were acquired or involved in a merger.

"If 2023 was the year of health systems merging and trying to scale up, we would say 2024 has gone in the opposite direction," said Dylan Sammut, Editor of Health Care at Irving Levin Associates, which publishes the data on its LevinPro HC platform. "Whether to exit non-core markets, balance a portfolio or pay off debts, it seems like health systems are making efforts to scale down. We expect these strategies to drive up M&A volume as we close out 2024."

