Hospital M&A Activity Slowed in Q4:2023, According to Acquisition Data from LevinPro HC

Although deal volume was slow, there were still several notable deal announcements, especially from large health systems. In the fourth quarter, Tampa General Hospital and Bravera Health in Florida closed negotiations, forming a health system with six hospitals, more than 150 care locations and nearly 14,000 team members and providers. And after signing a letter of intent in May 2023, BJC Health System and Saint Luke's Health System of Kansas City closed their merger in November. The combined system will have approximately $10 billion in revenue with 28 hospitals and hundreds of clinics and service centers.

Most fourth-quarter transactions targeted systems and organizations with more than 100 beds and several facilities. Very few deals focused on critical access hospitals or community hospitals. In the 18 deals announced in Q4:23, more than 3,400 beds and 43 hospitals were acquired or involved in a merger.

Health systems and hospitals also pushed further into the outpatient care market, purchasing everything from urgent care centers, home health agencies, to physician groups. Yale New Haven Health System in Connecticut purchased PhysicianOne Urgent Care, and HCA Houston Healthcare, a division of HCA Healthcare, acquired 11 SignatureCare Emergency Centers in Houston, Texas for an undisclosed amount.

"Transaction volume may have slowed, but mergers between large health systems and continued activity in the outpatient care market shows the industry is pushing against headwinds," said Dylan Sammut, Editor of Health Care at Irving Levin Associates, which publishes the data on its LevinPro HC platform. "Full-year activity did increase in 2023 compared with 2022, and analysts we've spoken with are optimistic about the future despite the challenges ahead."

