Hospital of Emotions Transforms Former Los Angeles Hospital Into Immersive Art Experience, Drawing More Than 10,000 Visitors Opening Weekend

"Hospital of Emotions felt like stepping into another world. Every room was playful, surreal, immersive, and completely different. You could feel the imagination and care poured into the space, and it reminded me how powerful art can be when people dream big together." Post this

Presented by House of Art and Dreams, ROYVA Group, and the St. Vincent Behavioral Health Campus, Hospital of Emotions transforms four floors of the historic medical campus into a walkable landscape of human emotion featuring more than 80 immersive rooms created by over 70 artists and designers.

"Hospital of Emotions felt like stepping into another world. Every room was playful, surreal, immersive, and completely different. You could feel the imagination and care poured into the space, and it reminded me how powerful art can be when people dream big together."

Long considered one of Los Angeles' most historically significant medical institutions, St. Vincent Medical Center occupies a unique place in the city's collective memory. Founded by the Daughters of Charity in the 19th century, generations of Angelenos passed through its halls during moments of birth, illness, recovery, grief, and survival.

Today, much of the original infrastructure remains intact throughout the exhibition, but artists have transformed the spaces into immersive emotional environments without losing sight of the building's history and foundation. Patient rooms, corridors, nurses' stations, waiting areas, and medical details have been preserved and woven directly into the installations themselves, making the building as much a part of the artwork as the rooms created within it.

Now transitioning into the St. Vincent Behavioral Health Campus, the building exists in a rare moment of transformation, one that Hospital of Emotions taps into by shifting the conversation from physical healing to emotional experience, connection, and reflection.

Visitors have described reactions ranging from joy and wonder to catharsis and personal reflection. For many, the exhibition becomes more than an immersive art experience. It opens conversations around emotional wellness, memory, family, empathy, and the role physical spaces can hold in our lives long after their original purpose changes.

"I didn't expect an art experience to affect me this deeply. Walking through Hospital of Emotions — especially inside a former hospital — brought up so much around grief, healing, and medical trauma in a way that felt surprisingly safe and human. It gave me space to reflect and release things I didn't even realize I'd been carrying."

At a moment when audiences are increasingly seeking shared real-world experiences, Hospital of Emotions has resonated not only for its scale and visual ambition, but for its emotional accessibility. Equal parts immersive environment, cultural happening, and public conversation, the exhibition balances spectacle with sincerity in a way that feels distinctly Los Angeles.

Select installations were developed in collaboration with nonprofit organizations including The People Concern, USAVEST, and The Jed Foundation, grounding portions of the exhibition in lived experience and extending the project beyond traditional exhibition models through conversations surrounding mental health, emotional wellness, veteran support, youth advocacy, and community care.

Hospital of Emotions runs Monday - Sunday through July 31, 2026.

Exhibition Details

Hospital of Emotions

2131 W 3rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90057

Tickets and Information:

www.hospitalofemotions.com

Media Contact

Heidi D Johnson, Hijinx Arts PR, 1 3232047246, [email protected], https://www.hijinxarts.com/

SOURCE Hospital of Emotions