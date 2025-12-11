Hospitality Capital Partners Acquires Five-Hotel Sonesta Portfolio for $72 Million

"We focus on locations that are consistently in high demand and have high barriers to entry for competition. In this case, several of these hotels are in irreplaceable locations," said Keith Mishkin, managing partner of Hospitality Capital Partners. Post this

"We focus on locations that are consistently in high demand and have high barriers to entry for competition. In this case, several of these hotels are in irreplaceable locations," said Keith Mishkin, managing partner of Hospitality Capital Partners. "This acquisition strengthens our long-term strategy by adding assets that will remain desirable for decades. It reflects our belief in the enduring value of these markets and our commitment to acquiring high-quality properties with strong fundamentals."

According to Parimal 'Primo' Parmar, partner at HCP, "The portfolio offers both immediate performance potential and meaningful long-term upside for our investors. We're focused on securing well-positioned hotels that can generate revenue from day one while continuing to appreciate over time," said Parmar. "These trophy properties check every box — from location to brand strength to the stability of the surrounding markets."

NPA is working with HCP to acquire more properties in Phoenix and the surrounding area. HCP and its principals have previously owned nearly 50 hotels throughout the western United States. Notable current assets include the former Saguaro Scottsdale in the city's historic Old Town district, which is under extensive renovations to become a new 194 room Hyatt JdV this winter called Hotel Solaya, and a new Hyatt Unscripted called The 233 in downtown Mesa opening this February. Through their associated company, Parks Legacy, they also owned and operated more than 25 golf courses including three currently on the west coast. Today, HCP's principals and family office oversee more than 70 assets and maintain an active pipeline of new acquisition opportunities.

