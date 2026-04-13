Hospitality Veteran Roberto Castello Named Executive Director of Benchmark Senior Living at Waltham Crossings

"I'm excited to build on the strong foundation here and further elevate the experience for residents and their families." -Roberto Castello, executive director, Benchmark Senior Living at Waltham Crossings Post this

He succeeds Tim Delongchamp, who has transitioned to serve as executive director at another Benchmark Senior Living community, Evans Park at Newton Corner.

Castello brings more than 15 years of hospitality experience, having held management positions at leading hotels in Boston and New York, including Hilton Boston Park Plaza, Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor, and Hyatt Grand Central New York. He holds a bachelor's degree from Johnson & Wales University in hospitality, sports, entertainment, and facility/event management.

"Roberto made a tremendous impact at The Branches by supporting families through important transitions and ensuring operations consistently met Benchmark's high standards," said Mike Lord, regional director of operations for Benchmark Senior Living. "We're excited to welcome his leadership and hospitality-driven approach to Waltham Crossings."

Conveniently located off Trapelo Road and I-95, Benchmark Senior Living at Waltham Crossings has provided trusted care to local seniors for more than 26 years, offering care that includes independent assisted living, as well as memory care assisted living for those living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Residents benefit from 24/7 personalized support tailored to their individual needs.

The senior assisted living community features newly renovated common spaces designed to foster connection and engagement, including a bistro, movie and recreation rooms and spacious living areas. Residents enjoy private apartments along with chef-prepared meals, on-site supportive healthcare services, scheduled transportation and a full calendar of social and wellness programs.

"I'm excited to build on the strong foundation here and further elevate the experience for residents and their families," said Castello. "With a beautifully renovated community and a dedicated team in place, Waltham Crossings is well positioned to deliver exceptional care and service."

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2025, Benchmark communities received 67 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living