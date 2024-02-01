Hospitals Face Challenges in Safeguarding Patient Belongings

The handbook is a resource designed for all in healthcare with accountability for patient belongings and raises awareness about best-practice measures for preventing loss. Post this

To accompany the handbook, the Global Patient & Family Advisory Board of The Beryl Institute offers a Patient & Care Partner Reflection through the lens of Quality and Excellence from the Experience Framework and includes a personal story from the author about a valuable lost item during a healthcare encounter. The Reflection shares the roles patients and families play in managing valuables and essential items while on a healthcare journey.

"We are so excited to finally share this content with the community," said Kelly Holland, Manager of Patient & Family Experience at University of Vermont Medical Center and Co-Chair of the Lost Belongings Workgroup. "This handbook has been a goal of the Workgroup since its inception, and we are thrilled to provide the community with a meaningful resource."

About The Beryl Institute:

The Beryl Institute is a global community of healthcare professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.

We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients & families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve. You can follow The Beryl Institute on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter (@BerylInstitute). Visit The Beryl Institute website at http://www.theberylinstitute.org.

