HostArmada Launches New Self-Managed VPS Hosting Service

HostArmada, a leading web hosting provider, has announced the launch of its Self-Managed VPS Hosting service — a new product line built for developers, system administrators, and advanced users who want complete control over their hosting environments. Powered by enterprise-grade dedicated servers and KVM virtualization, the service delivers high performance, flexibility, and scalability at a competitive price point, starting at just $9.88/month. The Self-Managed VPS Hosting lineup includes four plans - Spark, Flux, Fusion, and Ignition - each offering full root access, OS and control panel customization options, and pay-as-you-grow resource scaling. This launch also marks a strategic update to HostArmada's product portfolio, distinguishing its Self-Managed VPS Hosting from the company's Managed Cloud VPS, now rebranded under the Cloud Servers category. HostArmada CEO Simeon Mitev highlighted that the launch reflects the company's commitment to empowering users with choice, control, and performance — and emphasized that this is "just the beginning."
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HostArmada, a rapidly growing web hosting provider known for its reliable infrastructure and customer-centric approach, announced the launch of its Unmanaged VPS Hosting service. The new product line is designed for developers, system administrators, and experienced users seeking full control, flexibility, and performance at a highly competitive price.
Built on enterprise-grade dedicated servers utilizing KVM virtualization, HostArmada's Unmanaged VPS Hosting delivers consistent performance and scalability for technically skilled customers who prefer to configure and maintain their own server environments. Unlike the company's already best-selling Managed Cloud VPS Hosting, the new line promises complete control at an affordable price point.
Product Overview and Pricing
HostArmada's Self-Managed VPS Hosting is available in four scalable plans:
- Spark – 40 GB SSD, 1 CPU Core, 2 GB RAM — $3.69/month
- Flux – 80 GB SSD, 2 CPU Cores, 4 GB RAM — $5.18/month
- Fusion – 160 GB SSD, 4 CPU Cores, 8 GB RAM — $10.74/month
- Ignition – 320 GB SSD, 8 CPU Cores, 16 GB RAM — $16.89/month
Each plan offers full root access, flexible OS selection (AlmaLinux, Ubuntu, CentOS, or CloudLinux), and optional control panels, including cPanel, Plesk, CyberPanel, and aaPanel.
Strategic Portfolio Update
The launch of Unmanaged VPS Hosting coincides with a broader restructuring of HostArmada's product lineup. The company's previous Managed Cloud VPS Hosting offering has been rebranded under a new category: Cloud Servers, while the VPS Hosting section now exclusively features the new Unmanaged line. This shift clarifies the distinction between managed and self-managed solutions, aligning with HostArmada's goal to deliver greater transparency and choice to its users.
About HostArmada
HostArmada INC is a leading web hosting company recognized for its fast, secure, and customer-oriented hosting solutions. With a global presence and a focus on performance and reliability, HostArmada offers a wide range of services, including Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, Managed Cloud VPS Hosting, Unmanaged VPS Hosting, and Dedicated Servers. The company is committed to empowering businesses and developers with flexible, high-performance web infrastructure solutions backed by exceptional support.
Media Contact
Simeon Mitev, HostArmada, 1 302 549 0737, [email protected], https://hostarmada.com/
SOURCE HostArmada
Share this article