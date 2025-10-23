HostArmada Launches New Self-Managed VPS Hosting Service

HostArmada, a leading web hosting provider, has announced the launch of its Self-Managed VPS Hosting service — a new product line built for developers, system administrators, and advanced users who want complete control over their hosting environments. Powered by enterprise-grade dedicated servers and KVM virtualization, the service delivers high performance, flexibility, and scalability at a competitive price point, starting at just $9.88/month. The Self-Managed VPS Hosting lineup includes four plans - Spark, Flux, Fusion, and Ignition - each offering full root access, OS and control panel customization options, and pay-as-you-grow resource scaling. This launch also marks a strategic update to HostArmada's product portfolio, distinguishing its Self-Managed VPS Hosting from the company's Managed Cloud VPS, now rebranded under the Cloud Servers category. HostArmada CEO Simeon Mitev highlighted that the launch reflects the company's commitment to empowering users with choice, control, and performance — and emphasized that this is "just the beginning."

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HostArmada, a rapidly growing web hosting provider known for its reliable infrastructure and customer-centric approach, announced the launch of its Unmanaged VPS Hosting service. The new product line is designed for developers, system administrators, and experienced users seeking full control, flexibility, and performance at a highly competitive price.