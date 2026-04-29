HostPapa Acquires Hostwinds, Expanding Global Hosting Footprint and Full-Stack Infrastructure Capabilities

"Welcoming Hostwinds into the HostPapa family is a milestone moment for us. It advances our ambition to be the most trusted hosting partner for SMBs, developers, and resellers globally, and it gives us a deeper, broader offering across every tier of the hosting stack." Post this

"Hostwinds has always been about delivering a better hosting experience for the businesses and developers who depend on us," said Hostwinds founder Peter Holden. "HostPapa has built a world-class platform with the resources and reach to help us do that at a much larger scale. I'm proud of what our team has built, and I'm confident our customers are in great hands."

Customers will continue to receive the responsive, high-quality service that has long defined the brand, now supported by the scale, engineering depth, and resources of the broader HostPapa organization.

"Peter Holden and his team have spent more than fifteen years building a hosting business that puts the customer first, and it shows in everything from their product quality to their support response times," said Jamie Opalchuk, Founder and CEO of HostPapa. "Welcoming Hostwinds into the HostPapa family is a milestone moment for us. It advances our ambition to be the most trusted hosting partner for SMBs, developers, and resellers globally, and it gives us a deeper, broader offering across every tier of the hosting stack."

The transaction reflects HostPapa's disciplined acquisition strategy of partnering with established, customer-centric hosting brands that strengthen the group's platform, expand its geographic reach, and create long-term value for customers, partners, and employees. Hostwinds joins a growing family of brands under the HostPapa umbrella, including Hostopia, ColoCrossing, and CloudBlue.

About HostPapa

HostPapa Inc. (https://www.hostpapa.com) is a leading Canadian web hosting and cloud services provider dedicated to helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) succeed online. Through its suite of brands, including HostPapa, Hostopia, ColoCrossing, and CloudBlue, the company offers website hosting, cloud services, infrastructure, security solutions, productivity tools, and managed services. HostPapa is also a key partner to telcos and service providers worldwide, delivering white-label solutions and partner-focused platforms for cloud and subscription enablement.

About Hostwinds

Hostwinds LLC (https://www.hostwinds.com) is a Seattle-based web hosting provider founded in 2010 by CEO Peter Holden. The company offers a comprehensive suite of hosting solutions, including shared web hosting, cloud VPS, dedicated servers, and reseller hosting, backed by data center operations in Seattle, Dallas, and Amsterdam. Hostwinds has been recognized by PC Magazine with Editors' Choice for Best Web Hosting for multiple consecutive years and has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The company serves a diverse global customer base that includes developers, small and medium-sized businesses, agencies, and resellers.

Contact Information:

Name: Corey Hammond

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.hostpapa.com

Media Contact

Corey Hammond, HostPapa, Inc., 1 888-959-7272, [email protected], https://www.hostpapa.com

SOURCE HostPapa, Inc.