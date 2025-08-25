HostPapa Completes Acquisition of CloudBlue From Ingram Micro and Announces New Executive Appointments

We're incredibly excited about closing this transaction and about CloudBlue's future under HostPapa's leadership. Post this

As part of the transaction, HostPapa also appointed Jorge Carvalho as CEO of CloudBlue and Tarik Faouzi as its General Manager. Mr. Carvalho, who also serves as HostPapa's President, brings over two decades of experience in the cloud services industry, where he has set the strategic direction and driven growth through financial performance, with a commitment to innovation and outstanding customer experience. This marks the return of Mr. Faouzi to the leadership team of CloudBlue after leaving the business in 2022.

"We're incredibly excited about closing this transaction and about CloudBlue's future under HostPapa's leadership," said Jamie Opalchuk, Founder & CEO of HostPapa. "This acquisition unlocks significant opportunities in cloud commerce, partner enablement, and ISV distribution, reaffirming our commitment to building the most agile and forward-thinking AI-first cloud enablement platform on the market."

Opalchuk added, "CloudBlue pioneered subscription billing, automation, and partner marketplaces. We're proud to bring that innovative vision back to its roots in the cloud services industry and to continue redefining what a modern cloud enablement platform should look like to help our customers monetize subscription billing and transition into an AI world with variable metered and outcome-based pricing schemes."

"There are significant synergies between HostPapa and CloudBlue, making this acquisition especially exciting. It allows us to expand our product suite, strengthen subscription and pricing capabilities for our customers, and leverage each other's strengths to provide a best-in-class platform. By joining forces with CloudBlue and under the direction of a new leadership team, we'll accelerate speed to market, offer technology providers a more extensive product portfolio, expand into new regions, and unlock fresh growth opportunities," said Carvalho.

About HostPapa

HostPapa Inc. is a leading Canadian web hosting and cloud services provider dedicated to helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) succeed online. Through its suite of brands, including HostPapa, Hostopia, and ColoCrossing, the company offers website hosting, cloud services, infrastructure, security solutions, productivity tools, and managed services. HostPapa is also a key partner to telcos and service providers worldwide, delivering white-label solutions and partner-focused platforms for cloud and subscription enablement.

Media Contact

Corey Hammond, HostPapa, Inc., 1 888-959-7272, [email protected], https://www.hostpapa.com

SOURCE HostPapa, Inc.