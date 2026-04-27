HostPapa Expands Dedicated Hosting Infrastructure with Acquisition of Tailor Made Servers

"This acquisition is a natural fit for our infrastructure hosting strategy and reinforces our commitment to providing businesses with the full spectrum of hosting solutions," said Jamie Opalchuk, Founder & CEO of HostPapa Post this

TMS customers will continue to receive the same reliable, high-performance dedicated server hosting they have come to expect, now backed by the resources and expertise of the broader HostPapa organization. HostPapa is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for all existing TMS customers and maintaining the quality of service that has been TMS's hallmark for over two decades.

"We're excited to welcome Tailor Made Servers into the HostPapa family," said Jamie Opalchuk, Founder & CEO of HostPapa. "TMS has built a loyal customer base over more than 20 years by delivering reliable, customizable dedicated server solutions at competitive prices. This acquisition is a natural fit for our infrastructure hosting strategy and reinforces our commitment to providing businesses with the full spectrum of hosting solutions - from shared hosting and cloud services to dedicated bare-metal servers."

The acquisition reflects HostPapa's continued strategy of pursuing targeted acquisitions that expand its product offerings, strengthen its infrastructure capabilities, and drive long-term value for customers and partners. TMS joins a growing portfolio of brands under the HostPapa umbrella, including Hostopia, ColoCrossing, and CloudBlue.

About HostPapa

HostPapa Inc. (https://www.hostpapa.com) is a leading Canadian web hosting and cloud services provider dedicated to helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) succeed online. Through its suite of brands, including HostPapa, Hostopia, ColoCrossing, and CloudBlue, the company offers website hosting, cloud services, infrastructure, security solutions, productivity tools, and managed services. HostPapa is also a key partner to telcos and service providers worldwide, delivering white-label solutions and partner-focused platforms for cloud and subscription enablement.

About Tailor Made Servers

Tailor Made Servers (https://www.tailormadeservers.com) has been providing customizable unmanaged dedicated server hosting solutions since 2003. Based in Dallas, Texas, TMS specializes in high-performance bare-metal servers built to customer specifications, featuring Intel and AMD processors, DDoS protection, and 24/7 hardware monitoring. TMS serves a diverse customer base of businesses and resellers requiring reliable, cost-effective dedicated server infrastructure.

Media Contact

Corey Hammond, HostPapa, Inc., 1 888-959-7272, [email protected], https://www.hostpapa.com

SOURCE HostPapa, Inc.