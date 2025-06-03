HostPapa, Inc. Announces Closing of USD $130 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility Led by BMO to Accelerate Innovation and Acquisition Strategy

"This expanded facility represents a major milestone in HostPapa's growth journey," said Jamie Opalchuk, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HostPapa. Post this

Notably, the credit facility features a material uncommitted accordion option, which can be exercised in coordination with the approvals of lenders in the syndicate upon satisfaction of various typical conditions and approvals, providing HostPapa with access to additional expansion capital.

Strategic Growth To Date Through Customer-Centric Solutions and Acquisitions

Over the past two decades, HostPapa has built a stellar reputation and a trusted brand in digital presence solutions across traditional and mobile applications. HostPapa's powerful, reliable and affordable tools, easily accessible through a user-friendly interface, enable customers to run their businesses and grow their brands faster by marketing their products and communicating efficiently, with AI-enabled features to launch and personalize their digital presence perfectly.

Over the past year, HostPapa has continued to launch innovative offerings, such as the AI Concierge service that simplifies content development, and to expand its award-winning, in-house 24/7 customer support. These initiatives underscore the Company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional experiences to customers around the world. By integrating advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and big data, HostPapa continues to empower entrepreneurs and business owners with the tools they need to succeed in a digital-first economy.

Complementing these customer-centric solutions, HostPapa has built a reputation for dynamic growth by strategically acquiring complementary businesses, expanding its service offerings, and extending its geographic reach. Over the past several years, the Company has demonstrated consistent momentum in sourcing and integrating accretive acquisitions, such as Deluxe Corporation's web hosting and logo design businesses, Brandpa's AI-powered premium domain marketplace, and Lunarpages. These strategic moves have significantly broadened HostPapa's scale, portfolio and presence, positioning the Company for long-term success as a leading, global platform.

Accelerating Innovations & Acquisitions to Further Expand Customer Lifecycle Solutions Suite

Proceeds from the Company's new credit facility will be deployed to accelerate HostPapa's expansion into additional SaaS-oriented solutions, drive further innovation across existing and new product features, and continue its accretive acquisition strategy. The Company maintains a robust pipeline of potential complementary and transformative acquisition targets, with several opportunities that are in advanced stages currently and are expected to be completed in the near-term. These investments are designed to broaden HostPapa's solutions suite, empowering customers at every stage of their lifecycle—from business formation, through growth and scaling, to ongoing digital transformation and scaled expansions. The Company's vision is to support the full customer journey with integrated digital tools that address the evolving needs of modern entrepreneurs and businesses.

A key pillar of this strategy is the continued development and integration of HostPapa's AI Concierge, an intelligent platform that seamlessly connects the Company's four core product verticals—Retail, Partner, Infrastructure, and Applications. The AI Concierge will provide personalized guidance, automation, and support, ensuring that customers can easily access and maximize the value of HostPapa's comprehensive suite of digital solutions. This unified approach allows HostPapa to deliver a truly end-to-end experience, supporting customers from their earliest days through every phase of growth.

"This expanded facility represents a major milestone in HostPapa's growth journey," said Jamie Opalchuk, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HostPapa. "We're thrilled to work with some of the most respected financial institutions in North America. Their support reflects strong confidence in our strategy and will allow us to continue scaling our platform, investing in innovation, and pursuing strategic M&A opportunities that align with our long-term vision."

About HostPapa, Inc.

HostPapa, Inc. is a privately-held company based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, and operates as a global leader in digital solutions. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer success, HostPapa offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to help customers establish, grow, and protect their online presence. The Company's focus on strategic acquisitions, technology innovation, and award-winning customer support positions it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, scalable, and innovative digital solutions worldwide.

