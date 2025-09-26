HostPapa Ranks No. 115 on The Globe and Mail's Canada's Top Growing Companies 2025

Our 306% growth reflects the strength of our platform and services, and, more importantly, the trust our customers place in us to power their online success. Post this

"I am tremendously proud of our team who has enabled us to be recognized as one of Canada's technology leaders," said Jamie Opalchuk, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HostPapa. "Being named to this list for the 10th time, including five consecutive years, is incredible. Our 306% growth reflects the strength of our platform and services, and, more importantly, the trust our customers place in us to power their online success. This motivates our team to keep innovating and expanding to support the AI-first digital transformation of businesses around the world."

Sashann Clarke, Director of People & Culture, added, "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering exceptional service to our customers. Our sustained growth reflects the incredible talent and commitment of our people, who consistently go above and beyond to ensure our customers receive the best service and support."

HostPapa's momentum reflects broader trends in Canada's tech sector, where businesses are increasingly embracing digital transformation. Backed by award-winning multilingual customer support and a comprehensive suite of AI-enabled services, HostPapa remains a trusted partner for SMBs building and scaling their online presence.

Canada's Top Growing Companies was re-launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative Canadian businesses. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2025 winners, along with editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is also published online here.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

