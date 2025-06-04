Hostpapa Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire the Cloudblue Business From Ingram Micro

"We're serious about redefining what a modern monetization platform looks like. CloudBlue was one of the pioneering leaders in subscription billing, automation, and partner marketplaces. We're proud to bring that innovative vision back to its roots in the cloud services industry," added Opalchuk. Post this

CloudBlue has long been a pioneer in cloud distribution and subscription commerce, empowering thousands of partners and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) globally. Its combination with Hostopia, HostPapa's Partner Platform, uniquely positions HostPapa to deliver a unified, partner-ready solution that simplifies cloud service delivery, drives automation, and increases recurring revenue opportunities across the ecosystem.

Additionally, CloudBlue delivers a tremendous depth of sales, engineering, services and operational talent to HostPapa. HostPapa expects to make further investments to position the CloudBlue business for further long-term success.

"We're incredibly excited about the future of CloudBlue under HostPapa's leadership and we look forward to welcoming the CloudBlue team to our family," said Jamie Opalchuk, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at HostPapa. "We're serious about redefining what a modern monetization platform looks like. CloudBlue was one of the pioneering leaders in subscription billing, automation, and partner marketplaces. We're proud to bring that innovative vision back to its roots in the cloud services industry," added Opalchuk.

The combined platform will focus on accelerating innovation in ISV onboarding, white-label marketplaces, and hyperscaler integrations. HostPapa is committed to simplifying service bundling, enhancing partner go-to-market agility, and evolving the platform to support outcome-based, Al-powered cloud solutions.

This acquisition will unlock significant new strategic opportunities for HostPapa in cloud commerce, partner enablement, and multi-channel monetization for ISVs. With the addition of CloudBlue, HostPapa is reaffirming its commitment to building the most agile and forward-thinking cloud platform in the market.

"Combining CloudBlue with Hostopia, HostPapa's Partner Platform, allows us to create a next-generation monetization platform for our partners — telcos, MSPs, and resellers – with deep automation, seamless subscription management, and extensive ISV integrations. This is a major step in our mission to empower our customers in an increasingly digital, subscription-driven world," said Jorge Carvalho, President of HostPapa.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Closing of the transaction is expected in the third quarter of 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About HostPapa

HostPapa, Inc. is a privately-held company based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, and operates as a global leader in digital solutions. Through its suite of brands, including HostPapa, Hostopia, and ColoCrossing, the company offers website hosting, cloud services, infrastructure, security solutions, productivity tools, and managed services. HostPapa is also a key partner to telcos and service providers globally, delivering white-label solutions and partner-focused platforms for SMS enablement.

With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer success, HostPapa offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to help its customers establish, grow, and protect their online presence. The Company's focus on strategic acquisitions, technology innovation, and award-winning customer support positions it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, scalable, and innovative digital solutions worldwide.

Media Contact

Corey Hammond, HostPapa, Inc., 1 888-959-7272, [email protected], https://www.hostpapa.com

SOURCE HostPapa, Inc.