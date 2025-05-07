Hot Off the Tracks, Cash Express Legend™ by Aristocrat Gaming is Now Live on Casino Floors

"We could not be more pleased with the positive response our customers and players have had to The Baron Upright and its bespoke game portfolio," said Kurt Gissane, chief revenue officer of Aristocrat Gaming. Post this

Link to High-Res Images and Broll

"We could not be more pleased with the positive response our customers and players have had to The Baron Upright and its bespoke game portfolio," said Kurt Gissane, chief revenue officer of Aristocrat Gaming. "Now with the addition of Cash Express Legend, the first premium lease game on the cabinet, we can't wait for players to experience the latest evolution of our legacy Cash Express game family in a completely new way. We were thrilled to partner with Cache Creek Casino Resort to premiere Cash Express Legend with the flair, excitement, and celebration the game deserves."

The latest extension of the Cash Express™ brand, Cash Express Legend, brings together player-favorite features from the popular Cash Express Luxury Line™ and other hit Aristocrat Gaming games. The train-themed gameplay and rich graphics are set to light up casino floors like never before, powered by the advanced technology and integrated dynamic lighting of The Baron Upright.

As part of the Cash Express family, trains are a central component of the game, each representing different jackpots and bonuses. Cash Express Legend features two new carriages, the gold carriage and the Legend carriage.

The highly sought-after gold train carriage repeats trigger amounts or prizes won on the other trains, increasing prize possibilities. The Legend carriage takes players into a 3x3 Hold & Spin feature, offering the chance to trigger the "Legend Progressive." Another differentiator of Cash Express Legend is the Bonus Meter. Once filled, the Bonus Meter will award players one or multiple trains, increasing their prize amount.

Cash Express Legend is a multi-game family featuring three game themes: Buffalo™, Choy Sun Doa™, and Joyful Panda™.

The premium Cash Express Legend joins the star-studded game portfolio on The Baron Upright, including Buffalo Gold Cash Collection™, Ju Cai Jin Gui™ Dragon and Ingot, and Bao Zhu Zhao Fu Ignite™ Blue Prosperity and Red Prosperity, which are now available For Sale.

To find out more on how to Choo Choose your Cash Express Legend destiny, visit: www.aristocratgaming.com.

About Aristocrat Gaming

Aristocrat Gaming is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of regulated land-based slot and electronic games across the globe. From award-winning games and hardware to unique game mechanics and leading performance, Aristocrat Gaming delivers the best seat in the house wherever and whenever the world plays. Part of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), Aristocrat Gaming delivers end-to-end solutions to customers in more than 300 jurisdictions across the globe. We strive to be an industry leader in responsible gameplay, as part of ensuring a vibrant and sustainable industry. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

Follow Aristocrat Gaming on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Cache Creek Casino Resort

Cache Creek Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation in Brooks, California. In 2025, the resort proudly celebrates its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of growth from its humble beginnings as a bingo hall in 1985 to becoming one of Northern California's premier casino-resort destinations. Located 40 miles northwest of Sacramento and 80 miles from the San Francisco Bay Area, Cache Creek Casino Resort offers over 2,300 slot machines, more than 80 table games, 659 four-diamond luxury hotel rooms, 11 restaurants, a full-service spa, extraordinary entertainment in a 1,375-seat Event Center, and an 18-hole championship golf course.

Media Contact

Richard Picard, Cache Creek Casino Resort, 1 530-796-5327, [email protected], https://www.cachecreek.com/

Meghan Speranzo, Aristocrat Gaming, [email protected], https://www.aristocratgaming.com/us/

SOURCE Cache Creek Casino Resort