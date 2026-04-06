Hot Ones™ Launches New Spicy BBQ Sauce Line Just in Time for Grill Season

"These sauces take everything we love about classic barbecue—smoky, tangy, a little sweet—and crank it up with real chili peppers so every bite brings the spice like a Hot Ones sauce should." said Chris Schonberger, creator of Hot Ones. Post this

"Hot Ones has always been about chasing bold flavor and big heat, so bringing BBQ sauce into the universe felt like the natural next step. These sauces take everything we love about classic barbecue—smoky, tangy, a little sweet—and crank it up with real chili peppers so every bite brings the spice like a Hot Ones sauce should," said Chris Schonberger, creator of Hot Ones.

Hot Ones BBQ sauce will be available in a variety of fiery flavors with just-right, medium heat:

Hot Ones Original Hot BBQ

Hot Ones Hot Honey BBQ

Hot Ones Smoky Serrano BBQ

Hot Ones Caribbean BBQ

Hot Ones BBQ sauces are ready for dipping, drizzling, slathering, and glazing on everything from nuggets and fries, to pulled pork sandwiches and slow-smoked ribs. Shoppers can find the Original Hot BBQ and Hot Honey BBQ sauces rolling out on shelves at select Walmart, Jewel Osco, Kroger, Foodtown and Lowes Food stores now, with the full line coming to HEB Cooking Connections stores later this summer. All four flavors will be available to mix and match in a BBQ sampler trio pack on hotones.com starting April 9th.

Hot Ones' hot sauce partner since 2016, HEATONIST brings its expertise in natural flavors and commitment to real ingredients – like serrano peppers, chipotle, tomato, herbs and honey – to the innovation process with these fresh offerings.

"For over a decade we've been adding excitement to our fans' food with our hot sauces, and when we thought of where to go next, BBQ was beckoning," says Noah Chaimberg, Founder and CEO of HEATONIST. "We're thrilled with the level of bold spice and complex flavor in these sauces, and think everyone from the amateur pit master to the family cooking up a crockpot of pulled pork will be excited by it, too. This is going to be a delicious summer!"

Ready to fire up the grill? Head to hotones.com/bbq to shop the new BBQ sauces or to find them at a retailer near you.

ABOUT FIRST WE FEAST

Founded in 2012 by Chris Schonberger, First We Feast has redefined food as the new pop culture, and created some of the internet's most beloved and award-winning IP of the past decade. First We Feast's YouTube channel is home to flagship series, Hot Ones, as well as spinoffs like Hot Ones: Versus, Truth or Dab, and Heat Eaters. It has also launched popular series like Burger Bucket List, Tacos Con Todo, Pizza Wars, and Food Grails, building a community of 13 million highly-engaged subscribers and over 3 billion views to date. With a thriving commerce business that allows fans to "eat the show," First We Feast launched hot sauces, Truth or Dab The Game, collaborations with brands like Shake Shack and Pringles, and much more. First We Feast's slate of original programming has garnered numerous awards and nominations, including two Emmy nominations for "Hot Ones"; multiple Shorty Awards; the 2019, 2020, and 2024 Webby Award for Food & Drink; and the 2014 James Beard Award for Best Food Blog.

ABOUT HEATONIST

HEATONIST is on a mission to make food more exciting and delicious one bite at a time! Founded in 2013 by Noah Chaimberg as a Brooklyn-based push cart, HEATONIST has grown to include two retail stores and become the world's most popular online destination for hot sauce. HEATONIST partners with passionate small batch sauce makers from around the globe to bring never-before-seen flavors to the world of hot sauce. Stop by for a taste at HEATONIST's Chelsea Market Outpost (Manhattan), Williamsburg Tasting Room (Brooklyn), or visit online at heatonist.com. Look for Hot Ones sauces by HEATONIST at retailers like Target, Walmart, Kroger, Whole Foods, Publix, Hannaford, Meijer, Albertsons companies and more nationwide, and remember to #stayspicy.

Media Contact

Brianna, HEATONIST, 1 3157518039, [email protected], heatonist.com

First We Feast Media Inquiries, Kovert Creative, [email protected]

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SOURCE HEATONIST