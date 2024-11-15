Hot or Just Me? Launches as Comprehensive Resource for Perimenopause and Menopause Solutions

"Trust me when I say I've tried to find one place to find as a resource. It doesn't exist. So I decided it was time to bring this conversation out in the open. To have one place where we could find and share what works for all of us." - Founder Carin Luna-Ostaseski Post this

With nearly 50 million women expected to reach menopause each year and an estimated over 1 billion women globally living in the perimenopausal or postmenopausal stage of life by 2030, the need for community and resources for women has never been greater.

"Most doctors in the U.S. are only given three hours of training in menopause!," said Luna-Ostaseski. "I'm 47 and have been in perimenopause for a few years now. It's been rough. My friends and I talk about it… constantly. We're all helping each other with services and products we've found to help one another. Trust me when I say I've tried to find one place to find as a resource. It doesn't exist. So I decided it was time to bring this conversation out in the open. To have one place where we could find and share what works for all of us."

With its user-friendly interface and comprehensive search options, women can easily find the information they need to navigate their menopause journey at Hot or Just Me?

Discover curated collections tailored to ease your specific perimenopause and menopause symptoms, such as hot flashes, night sweats, insomnia, fatigue, low libido, vaginal dryness, hair and skin changes, and more.

Enjoy the convenience of subscription options for ongoing support.

Find thoughtful gifts and gift cards to show care and support.

Learn about non-hormone solutions during this transformative stage.

Hot or Just Me? will debut with products backed by experts and will soon be adding services. The site plans to donate to women's health issues related to menopause and women's health, including championing menopause in workplace initiatives.

With a focus on education, connection and well-being, Hot or Just Me? is poised to become a trusted source for women seeking guidance and support during this transformative time, whether they are stay-at-home moms, working professionals or approaching retirement. For more information, visit hotorjustme.com.

Hot Or Just Me? understands the unique and often complex challenges women face during perimenopause and menopause. With a mission rooted in empowerment and practical support, Hot Or Just Me? is dedicated to guiding women through this transformative journey with confidence and grace. As a trusted resource, they provide insightful information, curated wellness solutions, and tailored products that address key symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, irregular periods, mood swings, and more.

Through this compassionate, supportive environment, Hot Or Just Me? strives to be the go-to destination for women seeking reliable knowledge and a strong sense of community throughout their menopause journey. You are not alone.

Founder Carin Luna-Ostaseski is a serial entrepreneur. She is the first American woman and Hispanic person to create a Scotch whisky (SIA Scotch Whisky). The award-winning blend, launched through a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, has left a significant mark in the industry. She also founded the Entrepreneurial Spirit Fund by SIA Scotch, which has provided over $350,000 in grants to underserved entrepreneurs, making a tangible difference in their lives. She continues championing the next generation of entrepreneurs in her ongoing commitment to helping people thrive.

