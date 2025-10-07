Hot Topic Partners With Metrical to Power Online Sales With AI

"In addition to being the go-to destination for pop culture and music merchandise, we pride ourselves on offering fans the best customer experience possible and Metrical's AI helps us deliver that." Nathan Liu, SVP Ecommerce/CRM at Hot Topic. Post this

"At Hot Topic, we pride ourselves on being the go-to destination for pop culture and music merchandise," said Nathan Liu, SVP Ecommerce/CRM at Hot Topic. "In addition to offering great products, we want to provide our one-of-a-kind fans with the best customer experience possible, and Metrical's AI continues to be instrumental in helping us achieve that."

"We've watched as Hot Topic has become a leader in the fast-moving fashion and music merchandise arena," said Zabe Agha, CEO and founder at Metrical. "They epitomize today's unpredictable, continuously evolving retail landscape which is precisely the type of environment where AI offers significant bottom-line advantages."

About Hot Topic

Hot Topic offers pop culture related apparel and accessories, music merchandise, and fashion apparel and accessories, at more than 600 stores and online athttps://www.hottopic.com. BoxLunch is a civic-minded specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed and non-licensed merchandise online at https://www.boxlunch.com plus brick-and-mortar locations. Her Universe creates stylish, fashion-forward merchandise for female pop culture fans.

About Metrical

Metrical's AI behavioral engagement solutions help ecommerce retailers deliver exceptional customer experiences while simultaneously driving loyalty, improved conversion rates, and new high-margin revenue without using cookies or Personal Identiﬁable Information (PII). Metrical is used by leading brands and retailers including DICK's Sporting Goods, Fossil Group, New York & Co. and others. For additional information, please visit us athttps://metric.al

Media Contact

Rameet Kohli, Metrical, 1 202-288-4991, [email protected], https://metric.al/

SOURCE Metrical