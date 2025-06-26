Hotel Bourré Bonne Louisville, Curio Collection by Hilton, a Stylish New Lifestyle Hotel, Now Open in Louisville

Hotel Bourré Bonne Louisville, Curio Collection by Hilton, a placemaking new lifestyle hotel where history meets modern sophistication, has opened in the heart of downtown Louisville. Post this

Named as a playful nod to Louisville's famed horse racing culture and the French origins of Kentucky Bourbon, Bourré Bonne – meaning "good bet" – symbolizes the winning choice guests make when stepping into a world where history meets modern sophistication.

With architecture and interiors envisioned by Zyyo's in-house design team in partnership with Mark Zeff, the hotel's statement-making contemporary design features a striking black exterior with arches that reference the historic cast-iron facades of Louisville's downtown. Honoring Kentucky's rich heritage, an oxidized horse head sculpture greets guests at the hotel's entrance, and deconstructed bourbon barrels adorn the lobby ceiling.

Interiors feature polished and raw concrete materials, custom woodwork, and a color palette inspired by the earth tones of the Bluegrass State. Commissioned artworks throughout the hotel pay homage to the traditions, icons, and natural beauty of Kentucky through a distinctly local perspective. A large-scale sculptural installation composed entirely of locally significant texts anchors one lobby wall, while a collage of historic photographs on another evokes a strong sense of place. Murals by local artists, including Tyler Robertson and Sabra Crockett, further immerse visitors in the city's rich art and culture. Featuring 168 thoughtfully designed guestrooms, including four suites and 16 deluxe rooms, Hotel Bourré Bonne offers spacious accommodations featuring luxurious creature comforts such as Frette's bedding, bathrobes and slippers, bar carts stocked with hand-selected local bourbons and spirits, bespoke toiletries by Misc. Goods Co., and more. Guestroom headboards are designed with modern silhouettes and mid-century inspired simplicity, blending comfort with understated sophistication. Luxurious Kentucky-made products, from leather goods to artisanal snacks, fill the hotel boutique, allowing guests to bring a piece of Louisville's artisan culture home with them.

"Hotel Bourré Bonne is a celebration of Louisville's rich heritage, bringing together the best of its past and present," says Morty Valldejuli, General Manager, Hotel Bourré Bonne. "From the inspired design to the bespoke culinary offerings, we have crafted an experience where guests can truly immerse themselves in the spirit of the city, whether they're here to explore Bourbon Country, celebrate a special occasion, or simply unwind in a cosmopolitan setting. We look forward to ushering in a new era of hospitality in Louisville."

"Hotel Bourré Bonne marks a special milestone for us as we continue to expand our management portfolio with hotels that offer a rich experience for guests to enjoy," said Alinio Azevedo, Managing Director, Luxury and Lifestyle at Driftwood Capital. "The property's unique position in Downtown Louisville, coupled with its best-in-class development and culinary teams, create a compelling opportunity for us to showcase our lifestyle capabilities that elevate the notion of what hospitality should look and feel like. We look forward to the opening of this hotel and having a profound impact on this community."

For those seeking an unparalleled culinary journey, Hotel Bourré Bonne features two distinctive dining destinations conceptualized by acclaimed restaurateur Kevin Grangier, mastermind behind Louisville's popular Le Moo and Grassa Gramma concepts. On the ground floor, Steakhouse Bourré Bonne, showcases a menu inspired by French cuisine, expertly paired with Kentucky's finest bourbons and an exquisitely curated wine list. Glamorous interiors set the stage for a convivial, yet unforgettable experience enlivened by a sculptural open kitchen. Guests dine in oversized brocade chairs under a glittering ceiling installation that mimics starry skies. Cozy booths featuring artwork from Grangier's private collection and a secluded table for private groups offer intimate dining. Menu highlights include Fischer Farms and Creekstone Farms steaks, Maine lobster ravioli, croissant loaf with spiced butter, millionaire mac and caviar service.

Upstairs, the one-of-a-kind Rooftop Bourré Bonne bar and restaurant, a 6,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor living room featuring panoramic city views, offers an all-day menu of chili crunch shrimp, Kentucky fried sliders, truffle deviled eggs with caviar, and seasonal popsicles in a vibrant atmosphere for guests and locals seeking an unrivaled social and dining destination. Visitors can relax and indulge with exclusive cabanas featuring poolside service.

With over 7,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, including two boardrooms and a ballroom with floor-to-ceiling views of the Ohio River and historic Whiskey Row, Hotel Bourré Bonne is a premier destination for weddings, corporate events, and social gatherings. An expansive pre-function area with bar and rooftop lounge access ensures seamless event flow, while private dining and lounge spaces provide charming settings for intimate celebrations.

As Louisville continues to evolve, Hotel Bourré Bonne is a bold cornerstone of the city's next chapter—a place where past and present converge, where every moment is an opportunity for discovery, and where guests are invited to embrace the exhilarating rush of a winning bet. Whether indulging in fine dining, unwinding with a cocktail overlooking the skyline, or exploring the vibrant streets of downtown, every guest at Hotel Bourré Bonne is invited to experience the spirit of Louisville in a way that is both timeless and extraordinary.

Hotel Bourré Bonne Louisville, Curio Collection by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits like a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of money and Points to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, and more.

Reservations are now being accepted with nightly rates starting at $309.

For more information please visit: www.bourrebonne.com and follow Hotel Bourré Bonne on @hotelbourrebonne

Hotel Bourré Bonne, is setting a new standard for hospitality in the Midwest and Southeast, bringing an unparalleled blend of heritage, elegance, and adventure to downtown Louisville's most coveted corner. Nestled in the heart of the city, the hotel offers a refined retreat for discerning travelers, featuring impeccably designed rooms, world-class dining, bespoke guest experiences, and exceptional hospitality, making it a must-visit destination for both locals and visitors alike. This 168-room destination houses an opulent new restaurant, a one-of-a-kind rooftop pool and lounge, and indulgent suites, creating an experience as bold as Kentucky itself and as refined as French tradition. Named as a playful nod to Louisville's famed horse racing culture and the French origins of bourbon, Bourré Bonne—meaning "good bet"—symbolizes the winning choice guests make when stepping into a world where history meets modern sophistication. With deep ties to the Bourbon dynasty and the city's French legacy, the hotel seamlessly weaves Kentucky's spirit with European elegance. From savoring French-inspired dishes paired with local bourbons at the ground-floor Steakhouse Bourré Bonne to sipping bespoke cocktails at Rooftop Bourré Bonne set against sweeping city views and sophisticated event spaces for every type of celebration, every moment at Hotel Bourré Bonne is designed to feel like a triumph, where tradition and innovation converge in an unforgettable stay.

Zyyo Hospitality Development is a vertically-integrated real estate firm that integrates the latest technologies for design, construction and fundraising to eliminate redundancies and produce a 5-star hotel at the cost of a 4-star product. Through its proprietary "All-in-One" development process, the team is able to streamline the entire process to produce better properties and market the hotels more creatively. Food & Beverage is a key element of each development, integrating timeless elements from the local culinary market with unique additions that cannot be found elsewhere. Hotel Bourré Bonne serves as a phenomenal case study to demonstrate the power of its ability to go above and beyond, as evidenced by its unique design, construction, operations, marketing and development management. For more information, visit zyyo.com

Driftwood Hospitality Management is an award-winning, third-party hotel management company with a portfolio that includes more than 80 hotels totaling 15,000 rooms throughout North America, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Ranked among the Top 20 Hotel Management Companies in the U.S., DHM helps hotel and resort owners achieve success in daily operations, acquisitions and new development, renovations/repositioning, and receiverships. Founded 25 years ago, DHM offers unparalleled expertise in the areas of sales/marketing, revenue management, technology, human resources, procurement, quality control, food & beverage, and accounting/legal services. For more information, visit driftwoodhospitality.com.

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of 180 individually remarkable hotels hand-picked to immerse guests in one-of-a-kind moments in the world's most sought-after destinations. Each hotel in the Curio Collection evokes a bespoke story through distinctive architecture and design, world-class food & beverage, and curated experiences, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Experience Curio Collection by Hilton by booking at curiocollection.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Curio Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/curio, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and X.

