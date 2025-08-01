Hotel Burg Opens Today, Elevating Boutique Luxury in Historic Leesburg, Virginia

A Refined New Hotel in the Heart of Loudoun County Blends Timeless Design and Curated Hospitality for Travelers and Locals Alike

LEESBURG, Va., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the heart of Virginia's wine and hunt country, a new chapter of refined hospitality begins today with the debut of Hotel Burg, a boutique hotel offering elevated charm and timeless design. Nestled on storied King Street, the 39-room property is a modern homage to the region's history, thoughtfully designed to feel at once intimate and grand, familiar and rare. Inside, guests will find richly appointed rooms, a signature fine dining restaurant and all-day lounge, and thoughtful moments of beauty at every turn, all crafted to reflect the style of a life well-lived.

"My wife Remington and I created Hotel Burg as the kind of place we'd want to spend time in, where every detail feels considered and every space invites connection," said Kevin Ash, Owner of Hotel Burg. "Leesburg has such a rich spirit, but until now it didn't have a place like Hotel Burg - a place to gather, unwind, and celebrate the best of what this town and region have to offer in style."

EXQUISITE DESIGN, ROOTED IN PLACE

Brought to life by owners Kevin and Remington Ash of Madison Dale, in collaboration with local design firm wldwst and renowned architect Michael Graves, the property masterfully melds Federal, Colonial, and Italianate architectural styles across three distinct buildings, including a preserved 1885 historic house. The interiors evoke a sophisticated blend of Ralph Lauren-inspired elegance and bespoke craftsmanship, with original regional art, antique furnishings, and rare finishes defining every detail. The grand lobby, anchored by a floor-to-ceiling sepia-toned mural of Virginia's pastoral landscape and antique brass chandeliers, captures a timeless refinement that flows seamlessly throughout the entire property.

ACCOMMODATIONS THAT FEEL LIKE HOME

Each of Hotel Burg's 39 guest rooms, including eight distinctive suites, is designed to feel like the private estate of a well-traveled friend: collected, comfortable, and quietly luxurious. Richly layered with personal touches and storied details, the rooms blend the enduring appeal of classic American design with the warmth of Virginia hospitality. Vintage rugs, velvet drapery, textured wallpapers, and

curated libraries stacked with hardcover classics and art volumes work together to create a soft backdrop for lived-in elegance. Brass fixtures from the Kohler x Studio McGee collection—one of only three hotels in the world to do so—bring an artisanal touch to the marble-clad bathrooms.

In the suites, thoughtful enhancements abound: walk-in marble showers and spa-inspired wet rooms with freestanding clawfoot tubs offer indulgent respite, while select suites extend the experience outdoors with private patios and fireplaces for stargazing by flame. Each stay is elevated by the hotel's signature touches—from Molton Brown bath amenities and plush robes to silver trays stocked with curated spirits and fresh, seasonal florals placed bedside.

DINING, DESIGNED FOR CONNECTION

At the heart of the hotel is The Huntōn, a warm, wood-paneled restaurant celebrating open-fire cooking and Virginia's culinary bounty. Helmed by MICHELIN-recognized Chef Vincent Badiee (formerly chef de cuisine at MICHELIN-starred Fiola in Washington, DC) and developed in partnership with celebrated local restaurateur Jason Miller of Leesburg's The Wine Kitchen, The Huntōn is equal parts rustic and refined, offering wild game, foraged herbs, and inventive seasonal dishes, paying homage to Loudoun County's rich bounty. The menu encourages conversation and discovery, from elevated historical indulgences like Lobster Thermidor to playful yet precise dishes such as Duck Leg Tacos and Hunter's Game Pie. A dining destination worthy of both milestone celebrations and memorable weeknights, the restaurant also boasts an outdoor patio with custom furnishings and garden views.

Within the historic house lives The Diana Lounge, an all-day café and bar named after the Roman goddess of the hunt, serving signature sandwiches, handcrafted cocktails, and comforting classics like steak frites and burgers. Hotel guests can also enjoy The Rooftop Bar, a serene space outfitted in boxwoods and crepe myrtle trees with a sundeck, fire pit, and breathtaking views of the Virginia countryside and downtown Leesburg.

CURATED EXPERIENCES

Hotel Burg invites guests to engage with the property and the surrounding countryside through thoughtful partnerships and personalized programming. Guests can enjoy complimentary transportation to local excursions, wine tastings, and special outings within a 10-mile radius via the hotel's Land Rover Defender house car. Monthly programming includes seasonal workshops and demonstrations presented in partnership with heritage outfitter Orvis, ranging from "Intro to Upland Hunting" to curated holiday gift guides, fly-tying showcases, and more. The hotel also offers an evolving calendar of trunk shows, pop-ups, and artisan-led moments, including exclusive collaborations with Clayton & Crume, the Louisville-based leather goods and lifestyle brand known for its heirloom-quality pieces. Guests can shop a curated collection on property and enjoy seasonal monogramming activations.

A NEW KIND OF MEMBERS' CLUB

Hotel Burg also debuts The Chase, an exclusive private members' club that redefines what it means to belong to an upscale local social club. Featuring a speakeasy, flexible workspaces with The Reading Room and Business Commons, access to the hotel's rooftop, fitness facilities with an infrared sauna, and priority dining reservations, The Chase cultivates a culture of creativity and camaraderie. Monthly programming spans wine and spirit tastings, guest chef dinners, trunk shows, and art events spotlighting regional talent. Membership is by application and review, with invitations extended to individuals who reflect the club's values of connection, curiosity, and community.

WEDDINGS & EVENTS

For private dinners, cocktail receptions, and bridal luncheons, Hotel Burg offers the Boardroom, which can seat up to 18 individuals, and the Community Room, holding up to 100 seated guests. Beyond its walls, Hotel Burg offers access to The Manor 1858, a 22-acre estate set just outside of town designed for weddings and milestone events. Anchored by a restored 19th-century stone barn and framed by orchards, wildflower meadows, and romantic lawns, this picturesque venue is perfect for weddings, private events, and retreats. The Manor 1858 serves as a natural extension of the Hotel Burg experience, pairing historic beauty with countryside serenity.

To celebrate its grand opening, Hotel Burg is offering a special grand opening package that includes 12 percent off the best available rate and two complimentary cocktails at The Diana Lounge. Travel window August 1 through October 31. Offer is subject to blackout dates and availability. Opening rates start at $369/night.

For more information about Hotel Burg or to book a stay, visit www.hotelburg.com.

About Hotel Burg

Opened August 1, 2025, Hotel Burg is the newest boutique destination in Loudoun County. Nestled on historic King Street in downtown Leesburg, the hotel is surrounded by charming architecture, storied landmarks, and a vibrant local community. The property spans three architecturally distinct structures and 39 thoughtfully designed rooms, including eight elegant suites, and is crafted by a world-class hospitality team. Hotel Burg blends refined poise with the charm of a timeless social club, showcasing works from regional artists through its spaces. Inspired by Ralph Lauren's classic style, the interiors feature antique-rich details and a warm, inviting ambiance. Visitors can savor elevated, farm-to-table cuisine at The Huntōn or enjoy curated cocktails in The Diana Lounge, while hotel guests have exclusive access to The Rooftop Bar. As an extension of the hotel, The Manor 1858 is a stunning 22-acre event venue anchored by a historic stone barn—ideal for weddings and gatherings. The Chase, the hotel's private members-only club, offers an exclusive social haven complete with a speakeasy, flexible workspaces, fitness facilities, priority dining reservations, and curated programming rooted in Loudoun County's equestrian and vinicultural heritage. Hotel Burg is an ideal home base for exploring Loudoun County's world-class wineries and polo matches, and offers a luxurious retreat defined by connection, comfort, and the style of a life well lived. For more information, please visit www.hotelburg.com or follow along at @hotelburgva on Instagram.

