Hotel Casa Real of Viña Santa Rita Ranked Among the World's Top 40 by Travel + Leisure

Hotel Casa Real, along with the other distinguished hotels, symbolizes the effort and passion of the Chilean tourism industry to deliver its natural and cultural essence, forged and preserved over time, to be sustainably visited by national and international visitors. Post this

Located in the Maipo Valley, 45 minutes from Santiago, Hotel Casa Real stands out for its heritage offerings centred on wine. Experiences include touring the 40-hectare centenary park, visiting the neo-Gothic chapel adjacent to the hotel, discovering more than eight types of tours and historical cellars, and enjoying lunch at the Doña Paula restaurant. Moreover, the Andean Museum, part of the Claro Vial Foundation, offers a collection of nearly 3,000 archaeological and ethnographic pieces from pre-Columbian peoples.

For Elena Carretero, Corporate Affairs, Sustainability, and Tourism Manager of Viña Santa Rita, South America is an ideal choice for travellers seeking authentic and sophisticated experiences in the region, and this recognition is a clear reflection of the natural and cultural wealth that Chile has to offer. "Our country provides unique and memorable experiences, from the stunning landscapes of the north to the majesty of Patagonia, along with the wine tradition and history, which is one of Chile's great ambassadors. Hotel Casa Real, along with the other distinguished hotels, symbolizes the effort and passion of the Chilean tourism industry to deliver its natural and cultural essence, forged and preserved over time, to be sustainably visited by national and international visitors. To this end, a world-class service and unparalleled hospitality have been developed. Additionally, wine represents Chile's identity globally, and we are proud to be part of the effort to establish our country as a top-tier destination," she says.

Each year, Travel + Leisure conducts the World's Best Awards ranking, highlighting the best in the travel industry, from hotels and resorts to destinations and airlines. These recognitions are highly valued by the tourism industry and are based on surveys conducted among the publication's readers. Criteria include service quality, facilities, gastronomy, prime location, and the comprehensive tourism offerings of each establishment. In the latest survey, 186,000 readers participated, with over 700,000 votes in total, covering more than 8,700 establishments, including hotels, cities, and cruise lines, among others. The complete ranking of winners in the different categories can be viewed at this link.

This recognition adds to previous achievements by Viña Santa Rita. In April of this year, the World Wine Tourism Organization (OMET) named the winery the "Best Responsible Wine Tourism Experience" globally. Additionally, last year, Hotel Casa Real was chosen as one of the seven best resorts in the region by the renowned tourism magazine Conde Nast through its Readers' Choice Awards.

About Santa Rita

Founded in 1880 in Alto Jahuel, in the Maipo Valley, Viña Santa Rita is a prominent Chilean winery with a rich 140-year history. It has developed a robust trade spanning over 60 countries across five continents, with special relevance in markets like Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, South Korea, Denmark, the United States, England, Ireland, Japan, and Mexico. With vineyards in Chile's major wine-producing valleys and an annual production exceeding 80 million liters, it produces its wines in historic cellars in Alto Jahuel. This site also houses the founder's mansion, Domingo Fernández Concha, today transformed into the Casa Real Hotel. There you also find the chapel, a 40-hectare centennial park, and Casona Doña Paula Jaraquemada, which now hosts Doña Paula restaurant.

Declared a Historical Monument in 1972, this historical and cultural heritage attracts over 140,000 visitors annually and has been awarded the "Best Wine Tourism Experience in Chile" at the 2022 Wine Tourism Chile Awards. Viña Santa Rita is also distinguished by its robust Sustainability Program, encompassing environmental, social, and economic aspects, aiming to lead sustainable development in winemaking, appealing to consumers worldwide through the experience, innovation, and quality of its brands.

Media Contact

Leah Isenberg, Viña Santa Rita, 6466242885, [email protected], https://www.colangelopr.com/

SOURCE Viña Santa Rita