Hotel Commonwealth Beats The Heat This Summer With Cool Guest Programs

This new experience joins Hotel Commonwealth's other exclusive Red Sox packages, which offer perks such as front-row seats, signed baseball memorabilia, a personalized message on the scoreboard, in-seat personal visit from Wally or Tessie and matching team jerseys for the family. For the ultimate fan immersion, guests can stay in one of the hotel's signature baseball-themed suites, complete with rare memorabilia and views of Fenway Park. More information is available at hotelcommonwealth.com.

Guests visiting Hotel Commonwealth this summer will be greeted by the hotel's new ambassador, Beantown Betty, a 4.75-foot-high bright yellow cow statue adorned with original artwork by New England artist Eamon White. Beantown Betty offers insider tips and recommendations online and, in "real life," will host complimentary ice cream socials at Hotel Commonwealth throughout the summer.

Among Beantown Betty's favorite activities is Hotel Commonwealth's Community Rowing Experience, offering guests private rowing instruction and an iconic on-the-water adventure on the Charles River led by professional coaches, as well as enjoying summer concerts and comedy shows at nearby MGM Music Hall and Fenway Park.

Following is a list of Hotel Commonwealth's best summertime packages:

Rowing on the Charles River - Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy iconic on-the-water rowing experiences through November on Boston's Charles River with instruction from Community Rowing Inc.'s seasoned experts. This experience includes:

Personalized rowing experience on the Charles River from Community Rowing Inc.

Overnight accommodations at Hotel Commonwealth

Healthful gift basket upon arrival featuring protein bars, nuts, and more

Prices for a group of 2 start at $1,529.

Honorary Bat Kids Experience – The honorary bat kids (2 kids, 13 and under) can get a behind-the-scenes look at the Boston Red Sox, potentially meet some of the players, take lots of pictures, receive some autographs, and learn the ins and outs of what it means to be a bat attendant. After batting practice has concluded, the honorary bat kids will be recognized on the field during the pregame ceremony. This experience includes:

Opportunity to watch Red Sox batting practice from the dugout

Recognition in a pregame ceremony

Custom gift bag for up to two (2) kids [13 and under]

Four (4) premium tickets to a mutually agreed upon Red Sox home game during the 2024 regular season

Two (2) customized Red Sox jerseys

Overnight accommodations at Hotel Commonwealth

Parking

Prices start at $5,500 (proceeds to benefit the Red Sox Foundation).

About Hotel Commonwealth:

From its enviable location in the heart of the dynamic Fenway-Kenmore neighborhood, Hotel Commonwealth offers a true Boston experience immersed in local flavor and genuine service. The Official Hotel of the Boston Red Sox, Hotel Commonwealth, is steps from the legendary Fenway Park, home to MLB games, headlining concerts and events, and is adjacent to world-renowned universities, medical and cultural institutions. The 245-room hotel has garnered prestigious accolades from Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, U.S. News & World Report, and others. At the doorstep of Hotel Commonwealth lies two new restaurants from award-winning Chefs Bruce and Eric Bromberg and the Blue Ribbon Restaurants team. Guests can enjoy the renowned Blue Ribbon Sushi or the latest addition to Kenmore Square, Blue Ribbon Brasserie. For more information, please visit www.hotelcommonwealth.com or call (617) 933-5000.

About Red Sox Foundation

The official team charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Red Sox Foundation has awarded more than 5,900 grants since its creation in 2002 and focuses on making a difference in the lives of children, families, Veterans, and communities in need by improving their health, education, and recreational opportunities. Through partnerships with best-in-class organizations in healthcare, the Red Sox have helped raise over $162 million for cancer treatment and research for The Jimmy Fund, supported more than 30,000 Veterans and their families suffering from the "invisible wounds of war" with the Home Base Program, and helped the Dimock Center serve over 20,000 patients annually with health and human services. The Foundation's self-run education and youth baseball programs have helped 337 Boston Public Schools students with college scholarships and promote healthy choices and valuable life skills to more than 2,000 urban youth annually through its RBI baseball and softball program.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Red Sox Foundation raises funds through special events, corporate sponsorships, and grants. Founded and initially funded by Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry, Chairman Tom Werner, President/CEO Emeritus Larry Lucchino and their partners, the Red Sox Foundation has won numerous awards for the impact of its innovative programs. In 2010, the Foundation's Red Sox Scholars program was recognized by Major League Baseball with the first-ever "MLB Commissioner's Award for Philanthropic Excellence." In 2009, the Red Sox Foundation was honored by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Sports Philanthropy Project with the Patterson Award as the nation's "Best Team Charity in Sports." For more information about the foundation, visit redsoxfoundation.org.

