Hotel Del Coronado Announces Plans to Bring World-Renowned Restaurant Nobu to Coronado

Coronado is an iconic beach community in San Diego, and Hotel del Coronado is one of California's most signature beach hotels, making it the perfect place for Nobu. Post this

Nobu at Hotel del Coronado will offer over 3,700 square feet of stunning indoor and al fresco oceanfront dining space, including outdoor covered patio dining with a pagoda bar and dedicated sushi bar. Nobu at Hotel del Coronado will also spotlight Nobu-signature dishes including the iconic Black Miso Cod and Yellowtail Jalapeño, as well as Nobu's world-renowned sushi, plus locally inspired dishes and cocktails.

"We are honored to bring the acclaimed Nobu to this community and to Hotel del Coronado," said Managing Director Sanjiv Hulugalle. "Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and the rest of the Nobu organization have created a genre-defining experience and destination for impeccable food and service. Much like what Hotel del Coronado has done to redefine contemporary hospitality, Nobu has done with dining—making this a perfect marriage of quality and timeless tradition."

Brian Kaufman, Managing Director at Blackstone, said, "The opening of Nobu at Hotel del Coronado will mark another milestone in our $550 million investment plan to restore and revitalize this iconic property. From day one, it has been our goal to ensure The Del is able to provide guests and community members a one-of-a-kind experience, and we are thrilled to add a world-class dining partner like Nobu."

Nobu at Hotel del Coronado will be located at 1500 Orange Avenue in Coronado, California and will open in early 2025.

About Nobu Restaurant:

Nobu, the world-renowned Japanese restaurant recognized for pioneering a new-style Japanese cuisine, started as a business partnership in 1994 between Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and his partners: actor Robert De Niro, producer Meir Teper, and restaurateur Drew Nieporent. Originating in New York as the flagship restaurant, the Nobu brand is now an empire with 53 locations that spans across five continents, with international locations in London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Milan, the Bahamas, Melbourne, Dubai, Cape Town, Mexico City, Budapest, Perth, Monte Carlo, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Doha, Marbella, Ibiza, Los Cabos, Barcelona, Montenegro, Warsaw, Barbuda, Sydney, Istanbul, Jeddah, Singapore, Marrakech, Santorini, San Sebastian, Sevilla and national locations in Las Vegas, Malibu, Miami Beach, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles, Honolulu, Lana'i, Newport Beach, Palo Alto, Washington DC, Houston, Scottsdale, Chicago, Atlantic City, and Atlanta. Nobu continues to attract fans worldwide for its enduring atmosphere and continuous reinvention of genre-defining cuisine. Learn more at noburestaurants.com and follow @NobuRestaurants on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Hotel del Coronado

Set on one of America's most iconic beaches, the legendary Hotel del Coronado and Beach Village at The Del have welcomed discerning travelers for more than 135 years to experience the Southern California coastal lifestyle at its best. Here, the magic and nostalgia of the property's storied past blends seamlessly with contemporary luxury in overnight and day experiences that offer every amenity imaginable. Hotel del Coronado offers five distinct neighborhood experiences, including Shore House at The Del, the hotel's new residential-style villas, which complement the luxurious Beach Village; The Cabanas, where refined coastal design complements the newly refreshed pool, serving as the social center of the hotel; The Views, the hotel's home-base for coastal adventure experiences and activities; and The Victorian building, which will re-emerge in Spring 2025. For more information please visit hoteldel.com.

Media Contact

Marrissa Mallory (J/PR for Hotel del Coronado), Hotel del Coronado, 1 6192778845, thedel@jpublicrelations.com, https://hoteldel.com/

SOURCE Hotel del Coronado