Hotel Granduca Unveils Multimillion-Dollar Renovation, Ushering in a New Era of European Elegance in Houston

Hotel Granduca proudly announces the completion of its highly anticipated multimillion-dollar renovation, unveiling a transformed guest experience that blends the timeless beauty of a European estate with warm Texas hospitality.

The renovation was brought to life under the creative direction of celebrated Houston-based interior designer Kara Childress. Inspired by the character and authenticity of an Italian villa, Childress envisioned Hotel Granduca as a boutique hotel experience—evoking the charm of a historic monastery that has been transformed over time. The design seamlessly blends reclaimed architectural elements, bespoke furnishings, and curated antiques to capture a soulful, lived-in ambiance while delivering modern comfort. With antique Italian tiles, intricately carved wood ceilings, hand-selected lighting, and textured plaster walls, the refreshed interiors celebrate the authentic patina of Old-World craftsmanship while remaining functional for contemporary, luxurious living.

"Our goal was to create a space that embodies timeless beauty and the comfort of history," said Kara Childress. "Every element was thoughtfully chosen to bring warmth and character—from reclaimed wood flooring to one-of-a-kind antiques from my personal collection. These beautiful bones provide a backdrop of good character, allowing guests to experience the depth and authenticity of a true European retreat."

The transformation includes:

The Lobby – A grand yet intimate entryway, the reimagined Granduca lobby welcomes guests with a sense of grandeur and immersive elegance. Rich textures, layered materials, and curated furnishings create a sophisticated, inviting ambiance. Contemporary classicism emerges through plaster walls, stone flooring, and a soft, neutral palette, while terracotta accents in lighting and marble slabs pay homage to Italy's signature hues. A signature Tiger Velvet tête-à-tête offers a plush perch for guests to soak in the elegant surroundings. The space is further elevated by a striking collection of artwork by renowned photographer David Yarrow , whose evocative black-and-white pieces bring a dramatic, cinematic quality to the space. These bold, narrative-driven works seamlessly integrate into the hotel's design, enhancing the sense of storytelling that defines the Granduca experience.

living room—a place where guests can gather, unwind, and experience the refined hospitality that defines Hotel Granduca. Remi and Bar Remi – At the heart of the renovation is the debut of Remi, the hotel's new signature restaurant led by Episcope Hospitality and David Morton of the Morton Steakhouse legacy. Under the direction of Italian Executive Chef Maurizio Ferrarese , Remi focuses on seasonal ingredients and precise execution, offering dishes like Steak Frites with Rosewood Texas Wagyu, Ora King Salmon with charred broccolini and romesco, and Crispy Roman Artichokes with roasted garlic aioli and fried rosemary. The dining space features David Yarrow's signature photographs of primitive oil field derricks and longhorn cattle, a nod to Houston's unique heritage, alongside burnt orange accents, gold finishes, and hand-painted signage. The restaurant extends into an indoor greenhouse, where handcrafted pasta and intimate gatherings take center stage. Adjacent to Remi, Bar Remi transitions from a coffee bar by day to an intimate cocktail lounge at night, offering a curated selection of wines and rare bourbons handpicked by Advanced Sommelier Ryan Gaudin. Its inviting yet lively ambiance complements the refined dining experience.

Sophisticated Event Spaces – With over 5,000 square feet of refined event venues, Hotel Granduca remains a premier destination for gatherings, from intimate dinners to grand celebrations. Each space reflects Duncan's and Childress's vision, incorporating tailored furnishings, elegant drapery, and a harmonious blend of modern and classic architectural details.

To celebrate the completion of the renovation, Hotel Granduca invites guests to experience its transformation with a Grand Reopening Limited-Time Offer, available for stays from March 15 through April 30, 2025. Guests who book by March 31 will enjoy a $100 food and beverage credit to use at Remi, complimentary daily breakfast for two, a special welcome amenity, early check-in and late checkout, and a complimentary room upgrade based on availability.

Imagery can be found here (credit: Julie Soefer).

About Hotel Granduca

Nestled in Houston's prestigious Uptown Park, Hotel Granduca is a luxurious all-suite retreat where European elegance meets Texas warmth. Featuring 121 thoughtfully designed suites with antique furnishings, luxurious linens, and views of lush gardens or the serene pool terrace, the hotel offers a tranquil escape in the heart of the city. Since its opening in 2006, Hotel Granduca has been celebrated for its sophisticated ambiance, over 5,000 square feet of elegant event space, and its unique ability to blend classic European style with the vibrant energy of Houston. For more information, please visit granducahouston.com and follow Hotel Granduca on Facebook @granducahouston and Instagram @hotelgranducahouston

About Transwestern Hospitality Group

A full-service hospitality investment, development, and operating company, THG specializes in the full-service luxury boutique hotel sector. Nationally recognized for venue activations and placemaking capabilities, the firm brings forward-thinking ideas and applications to hospitality which enhance property performance, and harness the power of Transwestern's diverse, integrated platform to execute at the highest level.

Four dynamic, integrated companies make up the Transwestern enterprise, giving us the perspective to think broadly, deeply and creatively about commercial real estate. Clients and investors rely on us for expertise that spans institutional and opportunistic investment, development, hospitality, and brokerage and asset services. Our award-winning, collaborative culture empowers team members with resources and independence to work across boundaries in pursuit of innovative solutions, reinforcing a reputation for service excellence that translates to measurable results. Through offices nationwide and alliance partners around the globe, we positively impact the built environment and our communities while fostering a work climate that champions career vitality for all. Learn more at transwestern.com or on Instagram @Transwestern.

Media Contact

Sabrina Kim, Hotel Granduca, 1 907-947-8932, [email protected], www.murphyobrien.com

SOURCE Hotel Granduca