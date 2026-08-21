Hotel Indigo Bandung Dago Pakar Strengthens Its Position as a Lifestyle Destination in Bandung

We are delighted to introduce these new experiences that further enrich what Hotel Indigo Bandung Dago Pakar has to offer. Post this

Each Hotel Indigo property around the world draws inspiration from its surrounding neighborhood, and this philosophy comes to life throughout the hotel in Dago Pakar. Design elements reflect Sundanese heritage and the natural beauty of the surrounding hills, from traditional batik patterns and topographic motifs to cascading water features inspired by the region's landscape. The name "Dagoan," derived from the Sundanese word meaning "to wait," symbolizes the welcoming hospitality that greets guests as they arrive in the neighborhood.

Large floor-to-ceiling windows in the lobby frame sweeping views of the surrounding hills, creating an arrival experience that immediately connects guests with nature. The hotel features 277 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites, offering breathtaking views of Bandung's highlands alongside contemporary interiors that celebrate the city's creative spirit.

As part of its 2026 enhancements, the hotel consistently introduces exciting experiences that further elevate its culinary and lifestyle offerings. Among them is KARBON, a fire-driven rooftop dining destination located on Level 16. Centered on open-flame grilling and ember-based cooking, KARBON embraces a bold culinary philosophy where chefs prepare dishes directly over firewood and carefully controlled embers. This technique enhances the natural flavors of each ingredient while creating rich aromas and distinctive textures.

Signature dishes include Torch Tartare, Charred Caesar Salad – KARBON Style, Sate Cak Bon, Fire-Wrap Picanha, and Blaze Corn. The menu also highlights large-format "big cuts" designed for sharing, encouraging communal dining experiences that complement the vibrant rooftop setting. With indoor seating, open-air terraces, and outdoor cabanas overlooking Bandung's skyline, KARBON offers a dynamic atmosphere ideal for social gatherings and memorable evenings above the city.

Complementing the rooftop dining experience is Vinyl, a cocktail-inspired bar that brings a fresh perspective to Bandung's nightlife scene. Located on the same level, the bar celebrates vinyl culture, creative mixology, and curated music experiences. Led by Head Mixologist Jenry, Vinyl's cocktail program explores bold flavor combinations and innovative techniques, transforming each drink into a distinctive sensory journey.

True to its name, vinyl records spin throughout the night, shaping the venue's nostalgic yet contemporary atmosphere. Vinyl also hosts its signature Bar Takeover series, welcoming top local talents and internationally recognized bartenders, including collaborations with bars featured in Asia's Best 50 Bars. Open Wednesday to Sunday from 6 PM, the venue has quickly become a gathering space for nightlife enthusiasts, creative communities, and global tastemakers.

Further enhancing the guest experience, Hotel Indigo Bandung Dago Pakar has also introduced its most exclusive accommodations — the Penthouse Suite and Sky Suite - designed to deliver elevated comfort, privacy, and unforgettable moments.

Spanning 223 square meters, the Penthouse Suite offers an exceptional stay experience with two bedrooms, spacious living and dining areas, a private bar and service area, and a private terrace overlooking Bandung's skyline. The suite also features a bathtub with panoramic views, allowing guests to relax while enjoying the scenery of the surrounding hills. Guests staying in the Penthouse Suite can enjoy an exclusive floating breakfast experience at the rooftop pool, curated by Executive Chef Sydney de Hart and the hotel's culinary team.

The Sky Suite, spanning 100 square meters, offers a more intimate escape high above the city. With warm ambient lighting, elegant interiors, and sweeping skyline views, the suite creates a calming environment ideal for couples or travelers seeking a serene retreat. Guests staying in both suites enjoy exclusive amenities including welcome flowers, champagne or sparkling wine, and a complimentary signature dessert at KARBON.

Beyond its dining and accommodation experiences, Hotel Indigo Bandung Dago Pakar offers a range of facilities designed for both leisure and events. These include Bandung's highest rooftop infinity pool with panoramic highland views, a Kids Club featuring traditional Sundanese games and activities, a 24-hour fitness center, nine stylish meeting rooms with scenic city views, and a Grand Ballroom that can accommodate up to 900 guests for conferences, weddings, and social celebrations.

"We are delighted to introduce these new experiences that further enrich what Hotel Indigo Bandung Dago Pakar has to offer," said Christian Ruge, General Manager of Hotel Indigo Bandung Dago Pakar. "From the fire-driven culinary concept at KARBON to the vibrant nightlife atmosphere at Vinyl and the elevated comfort of our Penthouse and Sky Suites, each addition reflects the creativity, culture, and energy of Bandung. Our goal is to continue creating memorable moments for guests while celebrating the unique character of the Dago Pakar neighborhood."

Located in the northern hills of Bandung, Dago Pakar is known for its lush forests, tea plantations, waterfalls, and scenic viewpoints. Guests can explore nearby attractions such as Taman Hutan Raya Djuanda, Tebing Keraton, and a variety of nature trails and cultural landmarks. Just 30 minutes from Jakarta via high-speed rail, Bandung offers a refreshing escape from the capital, combining cool mountain air, vibrant creativity, and rich culinary traditions.

For enquiries and reservations on Hotel Indigo Bandung Dago Pakar, please visit the hotel's website, call +62 22 87806688.

Media Contact

Dina Novia Faisal, Hotel Indigo Bandung Dago Pakar, 62 085314527257, [email protected], https://hotelindigobandung.com

SOURCE Hotel Indigo Bandung Dago Pakar