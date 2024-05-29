Hotel Industry Leader Jim Petrus Launches Petrus Hospitality Advisors, New Consultancy Providing Asset Management And Guidance For Developers, Owners And Operators

"My breadth of experience has allowed me to serve a variety of hotels, brands and owner-operators, which enables me to think not only as an operator and a marketer, but also, and most importantly, as an owner," said Jim Petrus, President, Petrus Hospitality Advisors. Post this

"My breadth of experience has allowed me to serve a variety of hotels, brands and owner-operators, which enables me to think not only as an operator and a marketer, but also, and most importantly, as an owner," said Jim Petrus, President, Petrus Hospitality Advisors. "Having been in the trenches and faced with real-life hospitality experiences, I am very sensitive to the minute nuances that are associated with defining the appropriate balance for owners' and operators' success. I'm excited to roll up my sleeves, put my know-how to work and assist clients with their efforts, whether it's raising the performance of their asset, creating a new development, transforming their guest experiences or launching their next big idea."

Petrus Hospitality Advisors' Core Services include:

Asset Management and Financial Performance Maximization

Development Services, including Concepting, Experiential Programing, Underwriting and Pro Forma

Food and Beverage Positioning and Concepting

Standard Development and Training Guidance

Organizational Structure and Staffing Deployment

Based on client needs, Petrus has hand-selected industry leaders in specific disciplines of sales and marketing, revenue management, development, finance and property operations to assist with deep dives into areas of need.

Prior to launching the consultancy, Petrus held senior-level and C-Suite roles with both independent and global brands such as St. Regis, Ritz-Carlton, W and Hyatt Hotels and Resorts. His leadership has guided properties to achieve highly coveted awards and recognition while amping up financial returns for developers, owners and operators. Throughout his career, he has been known to tackle difficult situations, make tough decisions and engage teams in a collaborative effort to achieve the desired results needed for peak performance. He is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Hospitality Business.

For more information about Petrus Hospitality Advisors, please visit: ­­­­­­­­www.petrusadvisors.com.

Media Contact

Lauren DeMaria, Murphy O'Brien, 1 3124931548, [email protected],

SOURCE Petrus Hospitality Advisors