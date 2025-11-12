Hotel Jerome & Wheeler Opera House Announce a Year-Long Cultural Collaboration

Two Aspen landmarks, Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection and the Wheeler Opera House, will join together in a collaboration that celebrates the intersection of art, music, and hospitality starting in November 2025. Post this

"It's a joy to bring together two Aspen landmarks that share not only a commitment to excellence, but a name," said Mike Harrington, Executive Director of the Wheeler Opera House. "Jerome B. Wheeler was a pioneer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist whose legacy helped shape this town. This partnership with Hotel Jerome is a fun and fitting way to honor that legacy while creating unforgettable experiences for our artists and audiences."

A Season of Experiences

Throughout the partnership, visitors and performers will be invited to experience Aspen through events and offerings designed to inspire, including the following:

Artists in Residence: Hotel Jerome will help welcome artists to Aspen by providing world-class hospitality for many of the artists scheduled to perform at the Wheeler Opera House, deepening the hotel's connection to Aspen's creative culture.

"Acoustic" and "Up Close" Performances at Bad Harriet: Select artists will offer surprise shows inside Bad Harriet, Hotel Jerome's speakeasy named after Jerome Wheeler's wife, Harriet, providing rare, close-up moments that complement their performances at the Wheeler Opera House.

A Culinary Prelude: Hotel Jerome's Prospect restaurant (Michelin recommended fine mountain dining) debuts its new Pre-Theater Menu, a three-course dining experience thoughtfully timed for Wheeler Opera House performances. Offered daily for reservations from 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for $55 per guest, the two-course Pre-Theatre Menu highlights seasonal ingredients and inventive mountain cuisine that earned Prospect its Michelin Guide recommendation. Designed for a seamless transition from dinner to showtime, the Pre-Theater Menu provides guests with an elegant prelude to an unforgettable night in Aspen. For reservations, click here.

Exclusive Packages & Cultural Itineraries: From custom stay-and-dine offers to cultural itineraries, guests can enjoy the best of Aspen's hospitality and performance scene in one experience. For reservations, visit Hotel Jerome's website: auberge.com/hotel-jerome. Hotel Jerome's concierge team can organize guests' cultural activities and tickets to the Wheeler Opera House.

About Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection

Located in the heart of Aspen, the 99-room Hotel Jerome, managed by Auberge Collection, owned by Dan Friedkin and part of The Friedkin Group, is one of the great hotels of the American West. The 135-year-old historic landmark, listed in the National Register of Historic Places, offers luxurious, contemporary accommodations and modern amenities that pay homage to the property's iconic mountain spirit. The hotel's two Residential Penthouses offer everything from private elevator entrances to spectacular mountain views. Sophisticated amenities include the legendary J-Bar, Prospect, après-ski favorite the Living Room, speakeasy Bad Harriet, the new Garden Room, the award-winning Yarrow Spa, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, ski concierge, outdoor pool, and hot tub.

About the Wheeler Opera House

Since 1889, the Wheeler Opera House has been Aspen's favorite year-round performance venue and the Roaring Fork Valley's premier site for concerts, films, festivals, lectures, community events, and more. The Wheeler takes pride in being part of Aspen's history as a gathering place and space for artistic expression. Its vision is to set the stage for connections that create memories for audiences, artists, and the greater Aspen community.

Media Contact

