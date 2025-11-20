Hotel Jerome and Waterford Present Season of Radiance in Aspen

Aspen's historic Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection, ushers in winter with Season of Radiance, a partnership with Waterford, the Irish luxury house with more than 240 years of crystal craftsmanship paired with modern design. Post this

Festive Décor and Tree Lighting

This winter, Hotel Jerome shimmers in a luminous glow, adorned with Waterford crystal that reflects the brilliance of Aspen's snow-covered peaks. Guests entering the storied lobby will find an artful display of hand-cut crystal and luminous ornaments that embody Waterford's artistry, a celebration of craft, light, and modern design. Throughout the lobby, décor features a curated mix of crystal and heirloom ornaments, crystal figurines, and elegant interiors such as vases, candle holders, and picture frames, creating a scene of quiet elegance.

The season begins with an intimate tree lighting event that welcomes both guests and locals. The festivities continue beyond the lobby, where moments of artistry and design come together across the hotel's most storied spaces.

Waterford by the Glass

Nestled beneath the historic Aspen Times building, Bad Harriet is a cocktail institution that celebrates the art of mixology and the legacy of powerful women. Within the speakeasy's candlelit walls, the Waterford by the Glass program invites guests to enjoy rare spirits and fine wines served in Waterford crystal. A dedicated menu highlights each pour, revealing the story of its origin and the artistry of its presentation.

A Toast in Crystal

Served in a Waterford Lismore Essence Coupe, the Season of Radiance Cocktail pairs artistry with indulgence. Available at The Living Room, the cocktail is accompanied by a covetable Lismore Red Bauble ornament. Priced at approximately $350, the offering captures the elegance and drama of the season, giving guests a memorable way to toast to Aspen's most festive months.

The Waterford Mastercraft Vodka and Caviar Experience

The Waterford Mastercraft Vodka and Caviar Experience represents the height of luxury. Using the Irish Lace Caviar Set and 12-Piece Vodka Chiller, two of Waterford's most intricate pieces, this limited-edition presentation offers guests a tableside pairing of caviar and chilled vodka. Reserved for select guests and collectors, the offering highlights Waterford's heritage of precision and artistry, creating a moment that is both rare and refined.

Cabinet of Curiosity

Tucked quietly within Hotel Jerome, the Cabinet of Curiosity offers an intimate discovery for guests drawn to design and detail. The space serves as a hidden gallery showcasing select Waterford pieces throughout the season. The Waterford Annual Snowcrystal Ornament will be featured in every suite, inviting guests to experience the brand's artistry up close. The ornament, along with an exclusive suite of mini crystal ornaments, will be available for purchase on property. A display will also be presented in the Yarrow Spa, and guests may request ornaments through the Front Desk or Concierge, extending the refined elegance of Waterford's craftsmanship throughout their stay.

Après Tea

As part of Auberge Holiday Fête, a brand-wide series of festive culinary experiences across Auberge properties, Hotel Jerome redefines après in Aspen with a decadent new tradition: Après Tea. Set in the reimagined Garden Room, the offering combines TEALEAVES blends, Louis Roederer champagne, jewel-toned bites, and caviar, all served in Waterford crystal. Martini-style cocktails infused with tea leaves and mountain botanicals add a creative twist, turning golden hour into a season-long expression of alpine sophistication and conviviality. Equal parts timeless and modern, Après Tea reflects the spirit of the holidays through design, flavor, and the art of gathering.

"Hotel Jerome and Waterford both stand for authenticity, heritage, and artistry," says Stephane Lacroix, General Manager of Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection. "Season of Radiance brings those qualities to life, transforming our spaces into places where craft and celebration meet."

"Waterford has always been part of life's most meaningful celebrations," says Bentley Frost Hardwick, Global Head of Waterford. "Our partnership with Hotel Jerome reflects that same spirit. Through Season of Radiance, we are bringing the craftsmanship and heritage of Waterford to Aspen in a way that feels both timeless and new."

Season of Radiance embodies Hotel Jerome and Waterford's shared commitment to artistry and connection, celebrating the enduring beauty of design and the traditions that bring people together across generations.

About Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection

Located in the heart of Aspen, Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection, is one of the great hotels of the American West. The 135-year-old historic landmark, listed in the National Register of Historic Places, offers luxurious, contemporary accommodations and modern amenities that pay homage to the property's iconic mountain spirit. The hotel's two luxurious Residential Penthouses offer everything from private elevator entrances to spectacular mountain views. Sophisticated amenities include the legendary J-Bar, lauded as an Aspen institution; Michelin Guide-recommended Prospect; the après-ski favorite, the Living Room bar and lounge; the sultry underground speakeasy, Bad Harriet; the award-winning Yarrow spa; state-of-the-art fitness facilities; a ski concierge; and a heated outdoor pool and hot tub overlooking Aspen Mountain.

About Auberge Collection

Auberge Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative wellbeing, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 30 one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts, and residences, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

About Friedkin

Friedkin is a privately held family of global brands spanning automotive, entertainment, hospitality, investments, and sports.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is led by Chief Executive Dan Friedkin, and united by a mission to build breakthrough brands that redefine the status quo.

The Friedkin portfolio includes Gulf States Toyota, 30WEST, Accelerated Solutions Group, AS Roma, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Collection, Congaree, Copilot Capital, Diamond Creek, Everton Football Club, GSFSGroup, Imperative Entertainment, Legendary Expeditions, NEON, Northside Lexus, Pursuit Sports, The Friedkin Group International, USAL and Westside Lexus.

About Waterford

Established in 1783 in Waterford, Ireland, by the Penrose brothers, Waterford harnesses Ireland's powerful elements to produce handcrafted luxury crystal. Using mastery of technique and honing skills that have been passed from generation to generation, Waterford's elite hand craftsmanship, precision skills, and artistic excellence continue to produce some of the most sought-after luxury crystal in the world. Desired by collectors and connoisseurs around the world, Waterford crystal has graced the hands of Kings, Queens, Presidents, and sporting legends.

