Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection Announces Holiday Arts, Culinary, Culture and Music Programming

Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, Aspen's landmark hotel, has launched a world-class lineup of arts, culinary, culture and music programming to celebrate the 2023 holiday season. Post this

"Our Holiday programming this year is jam-packed with incredible talent and culinary experiences, offering several opportunities to celebrate this time of the year," says Patrick Davila, General Manager of Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection. "We invite the local Aspen community alongside travelers from near and far to experience the Jerome for what will certainly create long-lasting memories for our guests right in the heart of Aspen."

The arts, culture and music programming during Hotel Jerome's holiday season includes:

December:

Theatre Aspen Holiday Cabaret ( December 19-23 ): The third edition of Theatre Aspen 's Holiday Cabaret, hosted at Hotel Jerome's ballroom, features a winter wonderland with a multi-course Chef's Dinner and festive 60-minute performance that honor the best of Theatre Aspen's Past, Present, Future and holiday favorites. The cast includes Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig ("Mean Girls"), Erin Davie ("Grey Gardens"), Nehal Joshi ("Phantom of the Opera") and Nathaniel Stampley ("Cats," "The Lion King" and "The Color Purple"). Tickets can be purchased here at $275 for dinner and a show and $145 for children 12 and under.

): The third edition of Theatre 's Holiday Cabaret, hosted at Hotel Jerome's ballroom, features a winter wonderland with a multi-course Chef's Dinner and festive 60-minute performance that honor the best of Theatre Aspen's Past, Present, Future and holiday favorites. The cast includes and ("Mean Girls"), ("Grey Gardens"), ("Phantom of the Opera") and ("Cats," "The Lion King" and "The Color Purple"). Tickets can be purchased here at for dinner and a show and for children 12 and under. Once Upon a Time: Whimsical Wintertime Tales ( December 21-23 ): A new après ski activity for families has been created as Theatre Aspen's Fairytale Makers present "Once Upon a Time," with a collection of six classic tales. Families can sip on a complimentary cocktail or mocktail with sweet treats and are invited to stay post-show for a "meet and greet" with the performers. Tickets can be purchased here at $95 for adults and $65 for children 12 and under.

): A new après ski activity for families has been created as Theatre Aspen's Fairytale Makers present "Once Upon a Time," with a collection of six classic tales. Families can sip on a complimentary cocktail or mocktail with sweet treats and are invited to stay post-show for a "meet and greet" with the performers. Tickets can be purchased here at for adults and for children 12 and under. Hotel Jerome Supper Club with John Lloyd Young ( December 30-31 ): New Year's Eve at Hotel Jerome features a special performance from Broadway's Tony and Grammy Award-winning John Lloyd Young , the original Frankie Valli in "Jersey Boys" and star of the Clint Eastwood -directed, Warner Bros. adaptation. 50's and 60's classics will be sung with a live pianist including "Sherry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," "Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me" and "In the Still of the Night" along with hits from Young's acclaimed debut album, "My Turn." The authentic acoustic style of original rock 'n' roll, Doo Wop and R&B features hits from Roy Orbison , The Platters, the Righteous Brothers, Paul McCartney , Adele, Luther Vandross , Little Anthony, Elvis Presley , Tom Jones and more. The New Year's Eve performance will conclude with MTV award winner and Grammy nominee Clemente Castillo presenting his celebrated vinyl collection. An inspired Chef's dinner will follow with festive and truffle menus and curated beverage pairings. Tickets can be purchased here starting at $275 for dinner and a show.

( ): New Year's Eve at Hotel Jerome features a special performance from Broadway's Tony and Grammy Award-winning , the original in "Jersey Boys" and star of the -directed, Warner Bros. adaptation. 50's and 60's classics will be sung with a live pianist including "Sherry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," "Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me" and "In the Still of the Night" along with hits from Young's acclaimed debut album, "My Turn." The authentic acoustic style of original rock 'n' roll, Doo Wop and R&B features hits from , The Platters, the Righteous Brothers, , Adele, , Little Anthony, , and more. The New Year's Eve performance will conclude with MTV award winner and Grammy nominee presenting his celebrated vinyl collection. An inspired Chef's dinner will follow with festive and truffle menus and curated beverage pairings. Tickets can be purchased here starting at for dinner and a show. Prospect (Ongoing): In addition to the festive season programming, Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection's main restaurant Prospect recently debuted a brand-new concept led by Chef Connor Holdren . The 11-course epicurean journey showcases the bounty of the region through an immersive progression of bites, dishes and shareable courses featuring local ingredients from the Roaring Fork Valley and surrounding areas. An optional local beverage pairing is available to complement the menu, and perfect to clink cheers to the holiday season.

January:

Seth Rudetsky's Broadway Concert Series ( January 13 and 15): Hotel Jerome starts the new year with Sirius XM radio host Seth Rudetsky's "Broadway Concert Series," featuring Tony Award winning Jessie Mueller ("Waitress," "Beautiful" and "The Minutes") and Ana Gasteyer ("Wicked" and "Saturday Night Live"). As the first performance of Theatre Aspen's 2024 Winter Season, intimate weekly shows of Broadway's biggest stars will be held with spontaneous performances, show-stopping stories, iconic hits from each star's career and behind-the-scenes tales prompted by Seth's funny, insightful and revealing questions. Tickets can be purchased here at $125 for general admission and a two-drink minimum and VIP tickets at $150 with a two-drink minimum including premium seating and cast meet-and-greet post-show.

For more information, please visit aubergeresorts.com/hoteljerome.

About Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection

Located in the heart of Aspen, the 99-room Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, is one of the great hotels of the American West. The 134-year-old historic landmark, which is part of the National Register of Historic Places, boasts luxurious, contemporary accommodations and modern amenities that honor the property's iconic mountain spirit. The hotel's two luxurious Residential Penthouses offer everything from private elevator entrance to spectacular mountain views. Sophisticated amenities include the legendary J-Bar, which is lauded as an Aspen institution; Prospect, a Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant; après-ski favorite – the Living Room bar and lounge; sultry underground bar Bad Harriet; the award-winning spa; state-of-the-art fitness facilities; ski concierge; outdoor pool and hot tub.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com/hoteljerome

Follow Hotel Jerome on Facebook and Instagram @HotelJeromeAuberge

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 26 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, Twitter and LinkedIn @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

About John Lloyd Young

Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young originated the role of Frankie Valli in Broadway's Tony Award winning Best Musical and international hit, "Jersey Boys." As Valli, Young garnered unprecedented accolades from New York and national media, including one of the most exciting New York Times reviews ever written for an actor making a Broadway debut. Mr. Young went on to win the Lead Actor Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, becoming the only American actor in history to win all four leading actor awards for a Broadway debut. Mr. Young sings lead vocals on the Platinum, Grammy Award-winning "Jersey Boys" Original Cast Album and made his West End debut reprising his famous role at London's Piccadilly Theatre. Young recreated his award-winning Broadway turn on screen for director Clint Eastwood in Warner Brothers' film adaptation of Jersey Boys, which premiered across the world in 2014. Mr. Young has played to sold-out crowds of 17,000-plus as Marius in "Les Misérables" at the Hollywood Bowl, and he has appeared at Carnegie Hall, the White House, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the U.S. Congress, Lincoln Center, New Year's Eve in Times Square, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Radio City Music Hall, the New York City Marathon, Feinstein's in New York, San Francisco and Indiana, New York's Cafe Carlyle, Yankee Stadium, Dodgers Stadium and the Staples Center, and with the National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Marvin Hamlisch, and Pasadena Pops, conducted by Michael Feinstein. He is a former presidentially-appointed Member of Barack Obama's President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities. His solo album of classic R&B standards, "My Turn…," debuted as a five-star-rated Amazon bestseller.

About Seth Rudetsky

When Broadway shut down, Seth and his native Texan husband James Wesley started hosting the livestream, "Stars In The House," which raises money for The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund). So far, they've raised over $1.2 million dollars and recently celebrated their three-year anniversary of the show. Before that, Seth spent many years on Broadway as a pianist and conductor as well as two years as a comedy writer on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" (three Emmy nominations with his co-writers). He is now the afternoon deejay on the Sirius-XM Broadway channel as well as the host of "Seth Speaks." He performed his show, "Deconstructing Broadway," in London, Boston (Irne award), and L.A. (with Barbra Streisand in the audience!). He co-wrote and co-starred in "Disaster!" (New York Times' critics' pick) on Broadway which was licensed by Music Theater International and is being performed around the country. He's written the books Seth's Broadway Diary Volume 1 and 2 (Dress Circle publishing) and has also authored two young adult novels My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan and The Rise and Fall of a Theater Geek (Random House) and the just available Musical Theatre for Dummies. Seth and James co-produced the recording, "What the World Needs Now Is Love" with Broadway Records (number one on iTunes) featuring amazing singers like Jessie Mueller, Carole King, Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda and many more to help the victims and families of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub Shooting. He and James also produce and host the yearly "Voices for the Voiceless'' concert to benefit You Gotta Believe which helps older foster kids find families (including stars Tina Fey and Megan Hilty) as well as producing/hosting 13 Concert For America benefits which help non-profits like National Immigration Law Center and NAACP (stars have included Barry Manilow and Chita Rivera). James and Seth run "Seth's Big Fat Broadway Cruise" which brings Broadway stars and Broadway lovers together to fabulous destinations! For more information on Seth's cruises and to watch his videos: SethRudetsky.com.

About Ana Gasteyer

Ana Gasteyer is the iconic comedic actress who has made us laugh for countless years. Recently, she lit up the small screen as Katherine Hastings in Justin Spitzer's critically acclaimed NBC workplace comedy, "American Auto," as well as starring, writing and Executive producing the hilarious holiday film parody, "A Clusterfunke Christmas" for Comedy Central. Gasteyer is perhaps best known for her iconic work as a regular on "Saturday Night Live." Some of her most celebrated characters include: 'Martha Stewart,' 'Celine Dion,' 'Margaret from NPR' and music teacher 'Bobby Culp.' Additional television credits: "Lady Dynamite," "People of Earth," "The Goldbergs," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "The Good Wife," "Suburgatory" and "Girls." She also starred in two live musicals for "Fox: Grease! Live" as 'Principal McGee' and "A Christmas Story Live!" as 'Mrs. Schwartz.' Gasteyer stunned judges on FOX's "The Masked

Singer" as 'Tree.' On the big screen, Gasteyer can be seen in Mean Girls, Robot & Frank, What Women Want, The Women, Happiest Season and Wine Country. She will next be seen starring opposite Lilly Singh in the indie comedy, Doin' It. On stage, Gasteyer starred in the Encores! Off-Center production, "A New Brain," and has stunned on Broadway with celebrated performances in "Rocky Horror," "The Royal Family," "The Three Penny Opera" and as 'Elphaba' in "Wicked." She also played 'Fanny Brice' in "Funny Girl" at the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera and 'Fosca' in Stephen Sondheim's "Passion" at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, as well as 'Ms. Hannigan' in the beloved classic, "Annie" at the Hollywood Bowl. She regularly tours with her cabaret show featuring songs for her albums "I'm Hip!" as well as "Sugar and Booze."

About Jessie Mueller

Jessie Mueller is a Tony® and Grammy Award-winning actress and singer. She returned to Broadway this season in Tracy Letts' "The Minutes." Other recent credits include the Kennedy Center's "Guys and Dolls," "The Music Man," 'Julie Jordan' in the Broadway revival of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel" (Tony & Grammy nominations, Drama Desk Award), originating the roles of both 'Jenna' in "Waitress" (Tony, DD & Grammy noms) and 'Carole King' in "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" (Tony, Grammy, & DD Awards). Concert appearances include Chicago's Lyric Opera, Jazz at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. Film and Television: Steven Spielberg's The Post, "Madam Secretary," "Blue Bloods," Hulu's "Candy," and Lifetime's "Patsy & Loretta." She can be heard as part of the kooky cast of Netflix's "Centaurworld" and Wondery's, "Melon's House Party." She is an Arts Education champion for groups such as Rosie's Theater Kids and a long-time supporter of The Actors Fund & Broadway Cares Equity Fights Aids.

Media Contact:

Murphy O'Brien Public Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact

Hotel Jerome Public Relations, Murphy O'Brien Public Relations, 1 (310) 453-2539, [email protected], Murphy O'Brien Public Relations

SOURCE Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection