Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection's Epicurean Passport Weekend Returns for Its Fourth Year

Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, the landmark property that has served as the social hub of Aspen since its opening in 1889, will once again host a gastronomic journey of events and partnerships for its fourth annual Epicurean Passport Weekend. Post this

The weekend's events will begin with an extraordinary evening in partnership with the handcrafted, prestige tequila, PATRÓN EL ALTO. Celebrating the rich tapestry of Latin American talent across the epicurean landscape, guests will be immersed in a vibrant reception with a live performance by DJ Clemente Castillo presented by The LatinX House, delectable cuisine from incredible chefs, and of course, elevated cocktails featuring the incomparable PATRÓN El Alto, a tequila passionately handcrafted from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave grown in the highest parts of Jalisco, Mexico, yielding the sweetest agaves for an incredibly smooth taste.. An interactive chef's dinner follows the reception and features dishes curated by David Castro Hussong, partner and executive chef of Fauna, named #1 restaurant in Mexico by World's 50 Best, with Latin America's Best Pastry Chef Maribel Aldaco, Javier Plascencia, executive chef of the iconic restaurant Animalon, Jose Luis Hinostroza from Arca in Tulum, as well as James Beard Award Semifinalist Erasmo Casiano who serves as culinary co-host for the evening. The evening's libations will feature extraordinary cocktails by Eunice Figueroa from Arca, #23 on the list of North America's 50 Best Bars 2023, and an exclusive selection of wines from Mexico's viticultural regions, curated and presented by Wero Cham from Vinos Boutique, highlighting vinters Lulu Martinez Ojeda with Bruma, Melissa Garza from Vinas de Garza, Vinsur, La Trinidad, Mariatinto, Adobe Guadalupe, Jipi and Fernando Cortes of Casa Vigil.

Rafanelli Events sets the stage for a vibrant weekend, masterfully crafting the design and guest experience to epitomize elegance, sophistication, and the unique spirit of Aspen. The design features touches of local wildflowers throughout the property, including a captivating live mural by Aspen artist Jody Guralnick, which highlights the region's indigenous blooms. Custom-designed floral window installations further enrich the setting. Moreover, Hotel Jerome's private fourth-floor terrace will transform into a 'To-Go Flower Bar'—offering guests unobstructed views of Aspen Mountain. Here, attendees can immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the area by creating their own floral bouquets, blending art with nature.

"We are excited to collaborate once again with Hotel Jerome to orchestrate the event design of this extraordinary weekend," states Bryan Rafanelli, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Rafanelli Events. "Our aim is to deliver an experience that not only aligns with, but also amplifies the sophistication and spirit of Aspen. This event is a tribute to the senses, thoughtfully designed to offer each guest a bespoke encounter with the finest in culinary artistry, event design, and luxury hospitality."

On Friday, June 14, the first annual "Elevated Hoops" Epicurean All-Star basketball tournament will be held in the Hotel Jerome garden in partnership with Lexus to benefit Wine Unify, a nonprofit that aims to increase diversity in the wine industry through education. The afternoon will be filled with friendly competition, world class wines, spirits and decadent bites as four teams of chefs, sommeliers and vintners play for a great cause on a custom 3x3 half court facing picturesque views of Aspen Mountain. Competing chefs include Lexus Culinary Masters – Kwame Onwuachi, Shota Nakajima, Stephanie Izard and Jon Shook – along with iconic chefs JJ Johnson, David Castro and Jose Luis Hinostroza, with vintners La Fete and Grounded Wine Co., Fluent Winery, McBride Sisters, Earl Stevens Selections, Okapi, Vinos Boutique de Mexico and Chiarello Family Vineyards and cocktails featuring PATRÓN Tequila, Aspen Vodka, Angel's Envy and Kuiper Belt Gin.

Following the tournament, guests will discover a truly one-of-a-kind wine tasting experience where the worlds of wine and dance converge in a live performance by the artists of DanceAspen paired with inspired wines curated by Josh Phelps of Grounded Wine Co.

The celebrations continue on Friday evening as award-winning chef, author and television personality JJ Johnson and James Beard finalist Ashleigh Santi curate a multi-course chef's dinner for the resort's annual Black on Black event, celebrating Black luminaries across food, spirits and wine. The evening will be complemented by incredible wines and innovative mixology, featuring a roster of unparalleled talent including our hosts; eponymous wine tastemakers and trailblazers Dlynn Proctor, Alicia Towns Franken, and industry titan Gary Obligacion formerly of the famed Alinea Group and The Aviary. The lineup of vintners is legendary, and includes Robin McBride and Andréa McBride John of McBride Sisters Wine Company, André Mack, Carmelo Anthony and Asani Swann of VII(N) — The Seventh Estate, Artie Johnson of winexyz, Marvina Robinson of B. Stuyvesant, Donae Burston of La Fête, Alicia Towns Franken of Towns Wine Co. and Channing Frye with Chosen Family Wines, along with vintner, entrepreneur and multi Platinum recording artist E40 of Earl Stevens Selections. An after party will follow, hosted by Derrick Turner, TV personality, Bar Rescue bar expert and Time Out's NYC Best Bartender Finalist at Bad Harriet, with Aspen Vodka. Together they will orchestrate an incredible journey through meticulously curated libations and unforgettable experiences.

Events on Saturday, June 15th commence with The REUNION, a magnificent celebration of the life and legacy of legendary Chef Michael Chiarello featuring cuisine by Alex Espinosa, Executive Chef at Bottega in Napa Valley, Dominick Maietta former Executive Chef of Coqueta in San Francisco and Dena Marino former Executive Chef from Tra Vigne Napa Valley. The evening's menu will be expertly paired with a variety of wines hand selected by Hotel Jerome's Christel Stiver and Giana Chiarello, daughter of Michael Chiarello. Following The REUNION, the night continues with the Bar Legends After Party in Bad Harriet, featuring Bar Icons Julian Cox and Tony Abou-Ganim in collaboration with vintner and DJ Ted Glennon and Aspen Vodka.

Culture and style intertwine at Hotel Jerome's Epicurean Passport Weekend, where culinary excellence, world-class beverages and captivating fashion converge to create an unforgettable experience, and every moment will be a testament to the indelible influence of this historical hotel.

The highly anticipated lineup of Epicurean Passport events and experiences include:

Thursday Events:

Luminarias Reception Start the evening in the Garden with a reception co-hosted by PATRÓN Tequila and Hotel Jerome. Delectable botanas will be made by Chefs David Castro Hussong from Fauna, Javier Plascencia from Animalon, Jose Luis Hinostroza from Arca, and Erasmo Casiano from Lucina. Joined by Wero Cham from Vinos Boutique presenting the best wines from Mexico's viticultural regions, cocktails by Eunice Figueroa from Arca, and music by DJ Clemente Castillo presented by The LatinX House.

from Animalon, from Arca, and from Lucina. Joined by Wero Cham from Vinos Boutique presenting the best wines from viticultural regions, cocktails by from Arca, and music by DJ Clemente Castillo presented by The LatinX House. Luminarias Dinner in Prospect Menu by Chefs David Castro Hussong from Fauna, Javier Plascencia from Animalon, Jose Luis Hinostroza from Arca and Erasmo Casiano from Lucina, paired with reserve wines selected by Wero Cham of Vinos Boutique.

from Animalon, from Arca and from Lucina, paired with reserve wines selected by Wero Cham of Vinos Boutique. Luminarias After Party in Bad Harriet Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy elevated cocktails featuring the smooth, incomparable taste of PATRÓN El Alto and PATRÓN El Cielo by bar maven Eunice Figueroa from Arca and music by DJ Clemente Castillo.

Friday Events:

Staglin Family Vineyards Masterclass and Tasting with Shannon Staglin in The Hub

in The Hub "Elevated Hoops" 3x3 Half Court Tournament in partnership with Lexus benefiting Wine Unify, with four teams of chefs, sommeliers and vintners playing on a custom 3x3 half court. Competing chefs include Lexus Culinary Masters – Kwame Onwuachi , Shota Nakajima , Stephanie Izard and Jon Shook – David Castro , and Jose Luis Hinostroza , along with vintners La Fete and Grounded Wine Co.

, , and – , and , along with vintners La Fete and Grounded Wine Co. Grounded Wine Co + DanceAspen "Take Flight" the worlds of wine and dance will converge, featuring a live performance by the artists of DanceAspen paired with inspired wines curated by Josh Phelps of Grounded Wine Co.

of Grounded Wine Co. Black on Black v.III with Chefs JJ Johnson and Ashleigh Shanti , co-hosts DLynn Proctor , Alicia Towns Franken and Gary Obligacion presenting wines by vintners Marvina Robinson , Robin + Andréa McBride John , André Mack, Carmelo Anthony , Asani Swann , Artie Johnson , Donae Burston , E40 and Channing Frye . Following dinner, the After Party continues at Bad Harriet with host Derrick Turner and Aspen Vodka.

Saturday Events:

Tasting with Ted Glennon in The Solarium

in The Solarium Fantesca Estate & Winery Tasting with DLynn Proctor in The Hub

in The Hub The REUNION Reception & Dinner Menu by chef Alex Espinosa from Napa Valley's Bottega, former executive chef Dominick Maietta of San Francisco's Coqueta and former executive chef Dena Marino from Tra Vigne Napa Valley, along with wine pairings by Josh Phelps from Ad ViVum, Rob Harrison's Fluent Glass Cat, and Giana Chiarello , daughter of Michael Chiarello , from Chiarello Family Vineyards.

Reception & Dinner Menu by chef from Bottega, former executive chef of Coqueta and former executive chef from Tra Vigne Napa Valley, along with wine pairings by from Ad ViVum, Fluent Glass Cat, and , daughter of , from Chiarello Family Vineyards. Bar Legends After Party in Bad Harriet with bar icons Julian Cox and Tony Abou-Ganim in collaboration with vintner and DJ Ted Glennon and Aspen Vodka.

Weekend Long Events:

Sky Terrace - Revel in Aspen's best views while indulging with the world's best caviar and exquisite cocktails in partnership with PATRON Tequila and Petrossian.

- Revel in Aspen's best views while indulging with the world's best caviar and exquisite cocktails in partnership with PATRON Tequila and Petrossian. The Hub at the Wheeler Room - An intimate and private space housed in the historic Wheeler Room where our Epicurean Passport holders can take respite from the hustle and bustle and join visiting Chefs, Vintners and Industry Icons to hear their stories and be a part of the conversation.

The Solarium - The gathering place where great company and great wine come together to toast to the adventures of the day and to welcome an evening of world-class culinary explorations.

Live Mural Installation with Aspen Artist Jody Guralnick - In the Hotel Jerome Solarium, Aspen-based artist Jody Guralnick will be painting a live mural over the course of the weekend that will stretch 40 feet wide by 8 feet high and serve as a stunning backdrop to welcome guests for three days of epicurean adventure. The live transformation of the space is a rare opportunity to witness the entire creative process from start to finish.

- In the Hotel Jerome Solarium, Aspen-based artist will be painting a live mural over the course of the weekend that will stretch 40 feet wide by 8 feet high and serve as a stunning backdrop to welcome guests for three days of epicurean adventure. The live transformation of the space is a rare opportunity to witness the entire creative process from start to finish. Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame Tasting experience at Felix Roasting Co. - Discover an exquisite tasting experience with La Grande Dame at Hotel Jerome. Select from an exclusive menu featuring Veuve Clicquot's finest cuvées, either as a tasting flight of four champagnes or a pairing of Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2015 and Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame Rosé 2012 complemented with bites crafted by Hotel Jerome's culinary team.

Aspen Vodka's 'Garnish Garden' - Aspen Vodka is taking over the Aspen Times printing house with a two-day Garnish Garden Pop-Up. The exclusive pop-up redefines the traditional garden party by blending the timeless charm of Aspen's natural landscapes with cutting-edge gastronomy and mixology offerings. Guests are invited to explore the innovative use of botanicals in vodka cocktails, paired with avant-garde culinary creations that emphasize modernism and innovation.

To find more details on the Epicurean Passport and to check availability, please visit: aubergeresorts.com/hoteljerome/experiences/epicurean-passport/. Please note, this passport is only valid for Hotel Jerome programming and is not affiliated with the Aspen Food & Wine Classic.

Hotel Jerome will also have selected programming available a la carte with event tickets available through Tock. For more details, please visit Hotel Jerome's website.

About Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection

Located in the heart of Aspen, the 99-room Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, is one of the great hotels of the American West. The 134-year-old historic landmark, which is part of the National Register of Historic Places, boasts luxurious, contemporary accommodations and modern amenities that honor the property's iconic mountain spirit. The hotel's two luxurious Residential Penthouses offer everything from private elevator entrance to spectacular mountain views. Sophisticated amenities include the legendary J-Bar, which is lauded as an Aspen institution; Prospect, a Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant; après-ski favorite – the Living Room bar and lounge; sultry underground bar Bad Harriet; the award-winning spa; state-of-the- art fitness facilities; ski concierge; outdoor pool and hot tub.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com/hoteljerome

Follow Hotel Jerome on Facebook and Instagram @HotelJeromeAuberge

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 27 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

About Rafanelli Events

Rafanelli Events, founded by Bryan Rafanelli in 1996, is a premier event planning and design company known for its extraordinary experiences. With global reach and offices in NYC, Palm Beach, and Boston, it specializes in events ranging from intimate gatherings and weddings to destination events and non-profit fundraisers. Their dedicated team of professionals believes in creating unique celebrations for every occasion, blending innovation with personalized touches. With a clientele including Fortune 500 families and public figures, Rafanelli Events continues to set trends in the industry, redefining event planning worldwide.

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly. PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. THE PERFECT WAY TO ENJOY PATRÓN IS RESPONSIBLY.

Media Contact:

Murphy O'Brien Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection