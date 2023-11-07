Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection's Prospect Debuts New Concept

"Our new dining concept at Prospect led by Chef Connor Holdren expresses innovation and aptitude, showcasing unique in-season ingredients available to us in the region," says Ross Kilkenny, Executive Chef of Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection. Post this

"We are elated to unveil the new dining concept at our beloved Prospect which recently received a recommendation by the Michelin Guide," says Patrick Davila, General Manager of Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection. "Our entire team is thrilled to showcase the state of Colorado and the areas closest to us in Aspen"

The menu features a collection of 11 expressions that, together, create an epicurean journey through the diverse microclimates of the area. Dishes include Colorado rainbow trout with smoke and river bank watercress; McClure Red Potato x 3; Paonia Valley chicken & morels; Montrose beef short rib; and a sweet course featuring Forest floor mushrooms and Palisades plum. An optional local beverage pairing is recommended and further tells the story of the land.

"Our new dining concept at Prospect led by Chef Connor Holdren expresses innovation and aptitude, showcasing unique in-season ingredients available to us in the region," says Ross Kilkenny, Executive Chef of Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection. "We have an abundance of fresh ingredients across rivers, mountains, orchards and ranches and are excited to present this one-of-a-kind experience to our guests."

About Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection

Located in the heart of Aspen, the 99-room Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, is one of the great hotels of the American West. The 134-year-old historic landmark, which is part of the National Register of Historic Places, boasts luxurious, contemporary accommodations and modern amenities that honor the property's iconic mountain spirit. The hotel's two luxurious Residential Penthouses offer everything from private elevator entrance to spectacular mountain views. Sophisticated amenities include the legendary J-Bar, which is lauded as an Aspen institution; Prospect, a Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant; après-ski favorite – the Living Room bar and lounge; sultry underground bar Bad Harriet; the award-winning spa; state-of-the-art fitness facilities; ski concierge; outdoor pool and hot tub.

