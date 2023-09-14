Hotel Lobby Candle Launches Aspen Candle In Collaboration With Hotel Jerome

"In developing the fragrance, I drew inspiration from the lobby of the Hotel Jerome, a property that truly embodies the essence of Aspen," says Lindsay Silberman, Founder of Hotel Lobby Candle. Tweet this

The brand's Aspen candle is a cozy, rustic, rich fragrance that blends Aspen's old-world Western charm with modern, mountainside elegance. The candle's patterned box pays homage to the iconic wallpaper seen throughout Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection. With scent notes of vintage cedarwood, snow-capped pine, tooled leather, golden embers, and smoke, the 9.75 oz candle is vegan, clean-burning, and pet-safe.

Hotel Lobby Candle was founded by Lindsay Silberman, who spent a decade as a luxury travel writer and beauty expert before launching the brand in 2020. The brand has grown into a home fragrance line inspired by her 'scent memories' from five-star luxury hotels worldwide. The Aspen Candle will join Hotel Lobby Candle's City Collection that includes New York, Paris, and Miami, as well as Positano, and Capri, which have since sold out, and will return next summer.

"In developing the fragrance, I drew inspiration from the lobby of the Hotel Jerome, a property that truly embodies the essence of Aspen," says Lindsay Silberman, Founder of Hotel Lobby Candle. "After traveling all over the world to five-star hotels as a writer, I decided to launch HLC, a brand that brings 'scent memories'—and the luxury hotel experience—into peoples' homes. I can vividly recall the scents from my very first visit to Hotel Jerome: the vintage leather armchairs, a roaring fireplace in the lobby, and the occasional gust of crisp mountain air sneaking in from outside. Our talented team of perfumers translated these notes into a cozy fragrance that brings to life the spirit of Aspen's most luxurious address. I can't wait to have it burning in everyone's homes this season and beyond."

Located in the heart of town, Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, is widely known as the Social Hub of Aspen. Built in 1889, the iconic landmark, which is part of the National Register of Historic Places, boasts luxurious, contemporary accommodations and modern amenities that honor the property's authentic mountain spirit. In addition to the new Aspen Candle from Hotel Lobby Candle, Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection also offers a variety of unique luxury lifestyle amenities and experiences, including plush sheepskin, leather, home decor elements and personal styling appointments from Overland Sheepskin Co., curated and custom collections by Lindsey Thornburg exclusively in the Suites, bespoke custom cowboy boots and private consultations with Miron Crosby , VIP experiences with Kemo Sabe and custom skis from Bomber Ski, all available to guests on property.

Hotel Lobby Candle Aspen will be available for purchase at Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection and online at https://hotellobbycandle.com/products/aspen-candle . For more details, please visit aubergeresorts.com/hoteljerome.

About Hotel Lobby Candle

Hotel Lobby Candle is a luxury home fragrance line inspired by the scents of five-star hotels. Founded in 2020 by Lindsay Silberman, a content creator and former magazine editor, HLC's fragrances are designed to bring the five-star hotel experience into the home. The candles are hand-poured in the USA, and made with an all-natural 100% soy wax. To learn more about the brand and products, visit www.hotellobbycandle.com.

About Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection

Located in the heart of Aspen, the 99-room Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, is one of the great hotels of the American West. The 134-year-old historic landmark, which is part of the National Register of Historic Places, boasts luxurious, contemporary accommodations and modern amenities that honor the property's iconic mountain spirit. The hotel's two luxurious Residential Penthouses offer everything from private elevator entrance to spectacular mountain views. Sophisticated amenities include the legendary J-Bar, which is lauded as an Aspen institution; Prospect, an American bistro; aprHs-ski favorite – the Living Room bar and lounge; sultry underground bar Bad Harriet; the award-winning spa; state-of-the-art fitness facilities; ski concierge; outdoor pool and hot tub.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 26 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com

