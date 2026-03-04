Hotel Solea Officially Opens Today As Carlsbad's New Premier Coastal Escape

"With this thoughtful transformation, new culinary offerings, and expansive gathering spaces, we've created a vibrant destination where families, couples, and groups can experience the very best of North County San Diego in one cohesive setting." Post this

Design Rooted in Coastal Botanicals

Following a multi-million-dollar transformation, Hotel Solea emerges with a refreshed identity inspired by Carlsbad's coastal landscape and botanical heritage. Airy interiors layered with natural woods, woven textures, soft stone finishes, and lush greenery create a sense of refinement throughout the property. Floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive terraces invite the outdoors in, while thoughtfully curated art and sculptural details add a contemporary edge. The result is a space that feels distinctly Southern California: sunlit, sophisticated, and welcoming.

Refined Coastal Retreat

The lush SoCal experience unfolds across 201 spacious guest rooms and suites, many offering private balconies with sweeping coastal or park views. Interiors balance modern design with relaxed coastal elegance, featuring custom furnishings, plush bedding, spa-inspired bathrooms, and curated in-room amenities. Soft natural textures, sun-washed palettes, and refined details create an environment that feels both elevated and effortlessly comfortable.

Resort-Style Relaxation & Wellness

Beyond its guest rooms, Hotel Solea offers a suite of resort-style amenities designed for relaxation and renewal. Guests can unwind at the sun-drenched pool and lounge areas, enjoy access to the neighboring Ocean Pearl Spa at The Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa, or take advantage of the state-of-the-art fitness center. Expansive outdoor spaces and landscaped grounds invite moments of quiet retreat, reinforcing Hotel Solea's identity as a coastal sanctuary for both leisure and rejuvenation.

Introducing Verise, a New Carlsbad Dining Destination

Named as a nod to Italian romance, Verise is a modern Italian restaurant rooted in tradition, seasonality, and the joy of gathering. The hotel's signature all-day restaurant draws inspiration from the cuisine and culture of Central Italy—from the rustic richness of Tuscany to the coastal flavors of regions along the Adriatic—reimagined through a Southern California lens. Concepted by acclaimed Chef Riccardo Bilotta (of two-Michelin-star Il Pellicano in Tuscany and three-Michelin-star El Celler de Can Roca in Spain) and crafted in close collaboration with Chef Jason Luke, Hotel Solea's Executive Chef, the menu highlights handcrafted pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and regionally inspired dishes that reflect a refined, ingredient-driven approach shaped by decades of experience in celebrated European and American kitchens.

Set amid tranquil olive groves that surround the restaurant, Verise invites guests to linger over long, al fresco meals in a setting that evokes the romance of the Italian countryside. Beyond the table, Verise comes alive through experiences like al fresco wine dinners, hands-on cooking classes, and communal gatherings that celebrate Italian hospitality - esattamente come nient'altro ("exactly like nothing else").

In addition to Verise, Hotel Solea's culinary offerings extend throughout the resort. Poolside dining options include wood-fired specialties, seasonal salads, and coastal-inspired fare, while the Caffe Al Volo offers artisanal coffee, fresh pastries, and curated local provisions from morning through afternoon. Together, the collection establishes Hotel Solea as both a neighborhood gathering place and a destination dining experience.

A Premier Setting for Gatherings & Celebrations

With 70,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor meeting space, Hotel Solea introduces one of Carlsbad's premier settings for conferences, team-building retreats, and social celebrations. The resort features an 8,010-square-foot partitionable ballroom, more than 20 breakout spaces, a grand lawn, and complete with an atrium and terrace. A variety of flexible venues seamlessly blend business with the natural beauty of the coast, creating an inspiring backdrop for gatherings of every scale.

Gateway to Coastal Carlsbad

Hotel Solea's prime location offers guests privileged access to Carlsbad's most coveted attractions, including a private entrance to LEGOLAND California, proximity to the iconic Flower Fields, and easy access to world-class golf at The Crossings at Carlsbad. Guests also enjoy convenient access to the resort's dedicated trolley, providing seamless transportation throughout Carlsbad Village and surrounding Carlsbad destinations, making it easy to explore beaches, dining, shopping, and local attractions without ever needing a car. The property also shares a campus with The Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa, including access to the Ocean Pearl Spa and resort amenities, together establishing a compelling luxury destination that anchors North County San Diego as a premier Southern California getaway. Additional nearby attractions include scenic trailheads, nature preserves, premium outlets, and the charm of Carlsbad Village.

Hotel Solea is located 5420 Grand Pacific Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92008. Available now to book, room rates start at $289/night and imagery can be viewed/downloaded at this link. For more information, please visit www.thehotelsolea.com.

About Hotel Solea

Hotel Solea, part of the Marriott Bonvoy Autograph Collection, brings a fresh take on coastal California hospitality to Carlsbad.

