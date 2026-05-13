Hotel Viking Reopens Following a Complete Reimagination, Unveiling a New Era of Timeless Luxury in Newport

"Hotel Viking has a history that you feel the moment you walk in," said Chef Robert Andreozzi. "For me, it's about respecting that legacy while bringing a point of view that feels current and creating something that belongs to Newport today, but still feels connected to everything that came before." Post this

A STORIED LANDMARK, REAWAKENED

Originally built by Newport's founding families as a gathering place for conversation and celebration, Hotel Viking has long served as a cultural anchor for the city. Today, that original spirit is reawakened. The redesign of Hotel Viking, led by design firm Beleco, honors the building's legacy while introducing a fresh, modern perspective. Throughout, a residential look and feel guided the design, influencing furniture selections and the quality of detail to create spaces that feel inviting, calm, and quietly refined. Guest rooms are conceived as serene retreats, defined by a modern classic aesthetic and a neutral palette of wool, linen, leather, and cotton canvas that emphasizes texture and ease. In contrast, the hotel's bar unfolds as a richly layered drawing room, intimate and atmospheric, with paneled walls, a reimagined fireplace, and custom details that encourage lingering. Subtle references to the hotel's identity emerge in tailored stripes, custom wallcoverings, and Persian-inspired rugs, while materials such as leathered granite and hand-knotted textiles introduce a sense of patina and permanence. The result preserves the spirit of 1926 while shaping an enduring experience for today.

A DEFINING NEW CULINARY PROGRAM

Central to Hotel Viking's reopening is a dynamic culinary program led by Rhode Island natives Chef Robert Andreozzi, a two-time James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef: Northeast, and Jesse Hedberg, a semifinalist for Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service. The two own Pizza Marvin and Club Frills in Providence, and are introducing four distinct concepts that will shape the hotel's next century, grounding each in the character of coastal New England while reflecting a broader, globally influenced perspective. At its center is Pescadou, a French Riviera–inspired seafood restaurant rooted in classical technique and informed by the traditions of Southern France, offering local shellfish, refined raw bar preparations, and dishes such as bouillabaisse for two and herb-laced pastas in the Mediterranean tradition.

As the day shifts toward evening, the experience rises to Cap Club, the rooftop bar, where Newport's golden hour unfolds against panoramic views, drawing on the city's sailing heritage with a seafood-driven menu and rum-forward cocktails. Skoal Room, Hotel Viking's storied bar for over 50 years, returns as an intimate cocktail bar rooted in grand hotel tradition, with a program led by Jesse Hedberg. The martini anchors the experience, prepared with quiet precision, alongside a refined menu of elevated classics. Tuck Shop offers a welcoming café and market concept and serves made-to-order pastries, coffee, and grab-and-go fare alongside curated provisions and exclusive Hotel Viking merchandise.

NEWPORT'S CULTURAL LIVING ROOM

At the heart of the hotel's revival is its renewed commitment to community. Hotel Viking is envisioned as Newport's cultural living room, a place where locals and travelers naturally converge for conversation, creativity, and connection. This vision comes to life through a dynamic calendar of cultural programming, from weekly yoga and monthly sound bowl meditations to film screenings in partnership with the Rhode Island International Film Festival, author readings featuring local voices, and tarot experiences that invite a more personal sense of ritual. Throughout the property, collaborations with artists, makers, and institutions - including upcoming partnerships with the Newport Art Museum and The Steel Yard - ensure that Newport's creative spirit is embedded into every detail.

WEDDINGS, EVENTS, AND WELLNESS

Hotel Viking offers a collection of distinctive venues designed to host with character. With more than 13,000 square feet of flexible event space, including elegant ballrooms and open-air settings, the hotel is fully equipped to accommodate a range of occasions. Signature venues include the Viking Ballroom, hosting up to 400 guests, and the Bellevue Ballroom, as well as four conference rooms designed with business meetings and smaller gatherings in mind.

Kay Chapel, a beautifully restored chapel dating back to 1859, is central to Hotel Viking's history and the heart of the hotel's events program. Seating up to 200 guests, it has served Rhode Island as a timeless backdrop for weddings, cultural, and community events for over 150 years. Today, Kay Chapel continues to play a central role in the surrounding community as a quintessentially Newport celebration space.

Within the hotel, guests will find Spa Fjör, offering restorative wellness treatments, an indoor pool, and a fitness center. Drawing on global influences, the spa provides a curated menu of therapies designed to restore balance and well-being, creating a sense of calm within the rhythm of Newport.

To celebrate its grand reopening, Hotel Viking is inviting guests to book the Centennial Experience, a limited-time package featuring a two-night stay in a newly renovated suite, a centennial welcome amenity, a chef's tasting for two at Pescadou, and a $100 Spa Fjör credit. The offer is subject to blackout dates and availability. To book, use code 100YEARS.

Nightly rates start at $499 for the summer season. For more information, please visit hotelviking.com or follow along at @hotelvikingnewport on Instagram.

About Hotel Viking

Reopened in May 2026, coinciding with its 100th anniversary, Hotel Viking offers a new era of elevated hospitality, cultural energy, and residential-style luxury. Set atop a hill overlooking the city in the heart of Newport's historic Bellevue Avenue district, the iconic 1926 hotel has long defined New England elegance and been regarded as one of the region's most storied and enduring landmarks. Following a comprehensive transformation led by KHP Capital Partners, Pivot (Davidson Hospitality Group), and design firm Beleco, Hotel Viking is reawakened as Newport's cultural living room, featuring thoughtfully redesigned rooms and suites, as well as public areas that pay homage to the property's history while bringing it into modern times. The newly designed meeting and event spaces were created to serve as both an intimate wedding venue and a cultural gathering space for performances, artist programming, and community events. The hotel is home to four distinctive culinary concepts from two-time James Beard Award nominee Chef Robert Andreozzi, including Pescadou, a French Riviera–inspired seafood restaurant; Cap Club, a vibrant rooftop bar celebrating Newport's sailing heritage; Skoal Room, an intimate cocktail bar; and Tuck Shop, a collegiate-inspired café and market offering grab-and-go fare. For more information, please visit hotelviking.com or follow along at @hotelvikingnewport on Instagram.

About KHP Capital Partners

KHP Capital Partners is a real estate private equity firm focused on investments in lifestyle hotels. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, KHP invests across the United States, generating superior risk-adjusted returns by focusing on disciplined acquisition criteria and implementing value-add investment strategies that capitalize on the team's deep experience in hotel operations and development. KHP is currently investing KHP Fund VI, a $300 million discretionary equity fund, and the KHP leadership team has previously overseen the investment and management of the five prior KHP funds. Together these funds represent over $1.4 billion of equity committed to acquire and develop 45 hotels over the last 21 years. The firm's current assets under management total $1 billion of equity. For more information, please visitwww.khpcapitalpartners.com.

About Pivot

Pivot is the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality, Pivot caters to today's independent, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, intuitive, heartfelt service and authentic experiences at each of its properties. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitality. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality. #PivotHotels

About Beleco

Beleco is an award-winning, full-service interior design firm headquartered in Los Angeles and led by Christian Schnyder. Founded in 2013, they specialize in residential and hospitality projects, with notable clients including Hyatt (Unbound, Hyatt Regency), Marriott (Tribute, Autograph, Renaissance, Marriott, JW Marriott), IHG Hotels & Resorts (Kimpton), Hilton (Curio) and Disney. They aim to connect people through striking yet practical solutions and environmentally conscious details. Known for their versatility and collaboration, the Beleco team's areas of expertise include all touchpoints from design narrative and space planning to architectural documentation and construction drawing; and from procurement to furnishing selection and custom design.

About Robert Andreozzi

Robert Andreozzi is a Rhode Island–based chef and restaurateur celebrated for his creative, community-centered approach to food and hospitality. After earning degrees from Roger Williams University and Johnson & Wales, he trained at Blue Hill at Stone Barns under Dan Barber, Del Posto with Mark Ladner, and Frasca Food & Wine in Boulder before returning home to open Sarto in 2018. Two years later, he co-founded Pizza Marvin, followed by Pizza Wine and Club Frills, ventures that reflect his playful yet disciplined vision. A two-time James Beard Award nominee and StarChefs Rising Star, Robert serves on the board of Farm Fresh Rhode Island, advocating for sustainable food systems, financial transparency, and building restaurant cultures rooted in equity, education, and community impact.

Media Contact

Keri Prestia, The Point PR, 1 424-248-8382, [email protected]

SOURCE Hotel Viking