Hotel Wailea, Relais & Châteaux, Announces Coveted Krug Ambassade Status and Introduces Experiences Inspired By the Iconic Luxury Champagne House

"This collaboration, inspired by the spirit of Krug Champagne, is the perfect marriage for our award-winning culinary team and Hotel Wailea, and further enhances our reputation as a curator of incredible events," said Jonathan McManus, Founder of Hotel Wailea and Private Label Collection. Post this

Exceptional experiences have always been at the forefront of the Krug Champagne. Since 1843, six generations of the Krug family have perpetuated Joseph Krug's generous vision and pioneering savoir faire. Today, this vision has come to life through the unique Ambassade program, which engages Krug lovers in the culinary field worldwide to innovate in their cuisine with Krug Champagne. The program currently counts 35 partners in the United States, with Hotel Wailea representing the latest partner to take up the Krug Ambassade mantel.

Individuality is the art of understanding that every plot, as one wine, is in itself a single ingredient in Krug Champagnes. Year after year, the House honours its savoir-faire by inviting its global community of Krug Ambassade Chefs to interpret a single ingredient, crafting unexpected recipes to pair with a glass of Krug Grande Cuvée or Krug Rosé. In 2024, Krug Champagne celebrates the delicate elegance, exquisite diversity and unparalleled potential of flower, as Krug Ambassade Chefs let their creativity bloom.

Embracing this year's tribute to Krug Single Ingredient: flower, Hotel Wailea's Chef Ryan Cruz has crafted several new menu items inspired by the beauty and variety of native Hawaiian florals, including an ahi crudo with hibiscus infusion and an oyster dish with edible flowers. The dishes are crafted to pair perfectly with a glass of Krug Grande Cuvée or Krug Rosé, showcasing Chef's artistry and the unique flavors of Maui. In October, Hotel Wailea will continue the yearlong celebration by hosting an exclusive culinary collaboration dinner and tasting experience with Chef Justin Cogley of Michelin One Star and Krug Ambassade Aubergine at L'Auberge Carmel in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. This grand celebration of Krug x Flower will take place in Hotel Wailea's famed Treehouse, which is suspended among canopies in the property's mango and avocado orchard, complete with stunning island views.

Guests can also elevate their stay at Hotel Wailea by adding the exclusive "Krug Champagne Experience" to their suite booking. This luxurious offering features two complimentary bottles of Krug Champagne—one each in a sophisticated Hotel Wailea suite and in a private poolside cabana. After being welcomed with Petrossian caviar, guests are pampered throughout their stay with a private cabana rental, poolside snacks, and a bespoke flower arrangement in-suite. Guests will depart Hotel Wailea with a signature Krug x Flower bag as a memento. Available through June 30, 2025, suites start at $1,349 per night with a three-night minimum stay. Blackout dates may apply.

Hotel Wailea continues to set the standard for luxury and exclusivity in Maui, offering travelers a haven of elegance and serenity coupled with the spirit of aloha. With Hawaii's first Krug Ambassade status, Hawaii's only Relais and Châteaux property continues to solidify its reputation as the premier destination for those seeking the very best in hospitality.

For more information about Hotel Wailea, please visit www.hotelwailea.com.

About Hotel Wailea

The first and only Relais & Châteaux property in the state of Hawaii, Hotel Wailea offers travelers an ultra-private elegance infused with relaxed island luxury. Independently owned and operated by Private Label Collection, a full-service luxury hospitality management company founded by Honolulu native Jonathan McManus, the all-suite hotel is an intimate adults-only escape with 72 oversized suites and a pool, overlooking three Hawaiian Islands with residential style cabanas and an apothecary pool bar. The ideal island escape for couples recognized as the #1 resort in Hawaii by Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards for two consecutive years, Hotel Wailea boasts an unprecedented level of intimacy, privacy and exclusivity in Hawaii. Personalized guest programming is tailored to couples and centered on unique island experiences that embody adventure, romance, and laid-back luxury. Hotel Wailea's continually evolving culinary program boasts a unique take on seasonal dining with Hawaiian staples and Maui-grown ingredients, including from the hotel's own organic garden. For more information, please visit www.hotelwailea.com.

About the House of Krug

The House was established in Reims in 1843, by Joseph Krug, a visionary non-conformist with an uncompromising philosophy. Having understood that the true essence of champagne is pleasure itself, his dream was to craft the very best champagne he could offer, every single year, regardless of annual climate variations. Paying close attention to the vineyard's character, respecting the individuality of each plot and its wine, as well as building an extensive library of reserve wines from many different years, allowed Joseph Krug to fulfill his dream. Six generations of the Krug family have perpetuated this dream, enriching the founder's vision and savoir faire.

Media Contact

Hotel Wailea, Hotel Wailea, 1 866.970.4167, [email protected], https://www.hotelwailea.com/

SOURCE Hotel Wailea