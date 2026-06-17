HotelPORT® Launches VIEWniverse™, the Hospitality Truth Infrastructure for the AI Era

"For decades, distribution determined visibility. Today, truth determines visibility." Fred Bean, Founder and CEO, HotelPORT® Post this

VIEWniverse™ is built on the belief that trusted data is the foundation of every successful guest interaction, whether that interaction occurs through a search engine, AI assistant, travel advisor, review platform, or direct conversation with a brand.

As part of the announcement, HotelPORT® introduced PropertyVIEW® GDS Audits, extending its content governance platform into the three leading Global Distribution Systems. The capability helps hospitality organizations identify content inconsistencies, outdated information, and data gaps across systems relied upon by travel advisors, corporate travel buyers, meeting planners, and intermediary booking channels worldwide.

"For decades, distribution determined visibility. Today, truth determines visibility," said Fred Bean, Founder and CEO of HotelPORT® and Bean Intellisphere Group. "AI systems, search engines, distribution channels, maps, review platforms, and digital assistants all rely on the quality of the underlying data. The brands that win will be those that govern truth better than their competitors."

The Architecture of Truth

VIEWniverse™ brings together four integrated solutions that help hospitality organizations establish, activate, measure, and protect their digital truth across every stage of the guest journey.

PropertyVIEW® | The Hospitality Truth Infrastructure

PropertyVIEW® serves as the verified system of record for hospitality content.

Through continuous auditing, verification, monitoring, and correction, PropertyVIEW® helps organizations govern content across online travel agencies, Global Distribution Systems, metasearch engines, maps, directories, review platforms, AI search surfaces, and data aggregators. By creating a trusted foundation of accurate information, PropertyVIEW® helps ensure that travelers, partners, and AI systems are all working from the same source of truth.

EnGAIgeVIEW™ | The Guest Activation Layer

Built on the PropertyVIEW® foundation, EnGAIgeVIEW™ activates verified hospitality data through AI-powered engagement.

The platform enables organizations to answer traveler questions, support booking decisions, power digital concierge experiences, and engage guests through voice, text, chat, and conversational AI experiences grounded in accurate property information.

ReputationVIEW™ | The Sentiment Intelligence Layer

ReputationVIEW™ monitors, analyzes, and responds to guest sentiment across major review and feedback platforms.

The solution helps organizations understand how travelers perceive their brand while providing insight into how public sentiment influences visibility, trust, and traveler confidence across digital and AI-driven discovery channels.

PaymentVIEW™ | The Revenue Integrity Layer

PaymentVIEW™ protects the commercial outcome of the guest journey.

Through OTA payment verification, virtual card auditing, reconciliation support, and revenue recovery services, PaymentVIEW™ helps identify underpayments, missed collections, and reconciliation gaps so that revenue earned is fully realized.

Introducing PropertyVIEW® GDS Audits

PropertyVIEW® GDS Audits extend HotelPORT® content governance capabilities into the GDS, helping hospitality organizations identify inaccuracies, inconsistencies, content gaps, and outdated information that may impact visibility and booking performance.

For decades, hotels have relied on GDS platforms to distribute content to travel advisors, corporate travel programs, meeting planners, and intermediary booking channels. As AI increasingly consumes information from multiple sources, consistency across GDS environments has become a critical component of digital governance.

From Discovery to Arrival™

VIEWniverse™ is built on HotelPORT's From Discovery to Arrival™ framework.

During Discovery, travelers encounter hospitality brands through AI search, online travel agencies, Global Distribution Systems, metasearch platforms, maps, directories, review sites, and digital assistants. PropertyVIEW® works to ensure that a property's information remains accurate, consistent, and trusted across those channels.

During Decision, PropertyVIEW® provides the source of truth, EnGAIgeVIEW™ activates that information through conversational engagement, and ReputationVIEW™ reinforces traveler confidence through sentiment intelligence.

At Arrival, PropertyVIEW® governs operational, mapping, and location data while EnGAIgeVIEW™ supports guest communication and service interactions, helping the digital promise align with the physical experience.

"The hotel that controls its content controls its narrative," Bean added. "PropertyVIEW® establishes the truth. EnGAIgeVIEW™ activates it. ReputationVIEW™ reflects how the market responds to it. PaymentVIEW™ protects its commercial outcome. Together they form VIEWniverse™, a system designed to help hospitality organizations govern the guest journey in a world where AI increasingly becomes the first touchpoint between brands and travelers."

To learn more, visit viewniverse.hotelport.com.

About HotelPORT®

HotelPORT® is a hospitality technology company and member of Bean Intellisphere Group, helping hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas improve digital performance through content governance, AI-powered guest engagement, reputation intelligence, and revenue optimization.

For more than a decade, HotelPORT® has helped hospitality organizations improve the accuracy, consistency, and performance of their digital presence across the industry's most influential travel channels. Through VIEWniverse™, the company is extending that mission into the AI era.

Media Contact

Fred Bean | Founder + CEO

HotelPORT®

[email protected]

888-408-5970

Media Contact

Fred Bean, HotelPORT, 1 888-408-5970, [email protected], https://www.hotelport.com

SOURCE HotelPORT