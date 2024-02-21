HotelPORT Partners with Yext to Streamline Content Verification Services for the Hospitality Industry

"By integrating with HotelPORT's PropertyVIEW®, Yext's platform empowers hospitality businesses to reach and engage their customers to ultimately increase bookings and foster seamless guest experiences." Post this

"Our partnership with Yext is a game-changer for the hospitality industry. Yext's leading platform is a valuable addition to our Content Verification Services offering and will help our clients better monitor the vast digital landscape where their customers are interacting with their brand," said Fred Bean, Founder and CEO of HotelPORT. "We know that the accuracy, completeness, and consistency of a property's content across third-party channels is critical for success, and teaming up with Yext enables us to provide our clients with a comprehensive solution that ensures their verified property information is accurate and updated across the most important digital platforms."

With the Yext integration, PropertyVIEW becomes a superpowered source of truth and a hospitality-verified content platform for the management, monitoring, syndication, and control of hotel, restaurant, and spa information across a broad array of third-party channels. Yext's comprehensive coverage ensures potential guests access accurate information no matter where they search, leading to increased bookings, revenue growth, and higher guest satisfaction.

"HotelPORT collaborates with many of the world's most renowned hospitality brands, and now, through our partnership, these brands have access to Yext's leading platform for multi-location brands. This integration will enable them to distinguish their digital presence and better serve their guests," said Yvette Martinez-Rea, Executive Vice President Corporate Development and Operations at Yext. "By integrating with HotelPORT's PropertyVIEW®, Yext's platform empowers hospitality businesses to reach and engage their customers to ultimately increase bookings and foster seamless guest experiences."

About HotelPORT

HotelPORT is a world-class technology company that provides cutting-edge solutions for the hospitality industry. With PropertyVIEW®, our flagship product, we empower hotels, restaurants, and spas to take control of their online presence by ensuring the accuracy and completeness of their information across various third-party platforms. Our team of seasoned hotel distribution professionals is dedicated to helping our clients achieve success in the ever-evolving digital world.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences and meaningfully connect with customers anywhere in the digital world. Yext's AI and machine learning technology powers the knowledge behind every customer engagement, automates workflows at scale, and delivers actionable cross-channel insights that enable data-driven decisions. From SEO and websites to social media and reputation management, Yext enables brands to turn their digital presence into a differentiator. To learn more about Yext, visit Yext.com or find us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact

Andy Brown, HotelPORT®, 1 305-209-6244, [email protected], https://www.hotelport.co

SOURCE HotelPORT®