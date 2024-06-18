Hotmail Co-Founder Sabeer Bhatia joins Cyber Dive as an Advisor

Cyber Dive welcomes Sabeer Bhatia, Co-Founder of Hotmail, as an advisor. His wealth of experience is an asset to Cyber Dive's mission of making safer and healthier online spaces for kids and families navigating the ever-changing world of social media.

PHOENIX, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyber Dive, the technology company behind the Aqua One smartphone for children, which displays every action the child takes on the phone in a dashboard for parents, has welcomed Sabeer Bhatia as an official advisor. Bhatia co-founded Hotmail, the first free web-based email service, which Microsoft later acquired.

"We are privileged and honored to add the tech legend himself, Sabeer Bhatia – the founder and visionary behind Hotmail, to our team," Cyber Dive Co-Founder and CEO Jeff Gottfurcht said. "His incredible experience of creating Hotmail while working at Apple and then later Microsoft positions him to be an expert as we navigate the immense growth of Cyber Dive. His wealth of knowledge and core belief in making human life better aligns with our mission of providing Aqua Ones to make families safe and parallels his new company, ShowReel. His addition and guidance are the perfect ingredient in elevating Cyber Dive and its global reach."

Bhatia's latest endeavor, ShowReel, empowers startups and innovators by combining education and a platform for showcasing their products and services. It fosters entrepreneurial growth, providing a space for creations, businesses, and valuable insights.

"I am thrilled to be joining the innovative team behind the Aqua One smartphone at Cyber Dive," Co-Founder of Hotmail and ShowReel Bhatia said. "As with Hotmail and ShowReel, my core belief is to connect people worldwide, making life better for those in the online ecosystem and propelling their futures. The protection that Aqua One provides is a necessary step toward creating a safe online world for families at a time when ubiquitous monitoring is believed to be impossible. I look forward to being part of the solution to this major social media issue that families around the globe face daily."

Total access to the child's online activity with Aqua One's unlimited monitoring is just the first step; parent involvement is crucial for teaching the next generation of smartphone users to navigate the digital landscape effectively.

"As a former military intelligence officer, I learned the power of preparation and foresight." Cyber Dive Co-Founder and CTO Derek Jackson said. "Our kids today have to navigate a digital metaverse that is constantly evolving and changing. It's different from how I grew up. It's different from how my parents grew up. But different doesn't mean bad. Yes, different can be terrifying. Different might not make the most sense to us adults. And we, as parents, deserve the ability to do more than just control; to do more than instill more fear in our kids. That's what the Aqua One is all about. It's a tool for parental guidance, not control. By embracing insight, we give the power back to parents and their kids so they can journey together with wisdom. We do more than block and monitor. We foster deeper connections between parents and their kids. And I am proud to be different."

With risks like sextortion, human trafficking, and more posed on social media platforms, Cyber Dive believes that limited monitoring is an unacceptable solution for parents wanting to protect their children while still allowing them access to the internet.

Cyber Dive's solution, the Aqua One smartphone and Parent Dashboard, transcends all existing monitoring tools and child-friendly smartphones. With unparalleled access, parents enjoy limitless visibility into their child's online realm – every search, video watched, text message, and social media interaction is meticulously captured and made instantly replayable. Spanning a staggering 10,000+ apps and social media platforms, the Aqua One sets a new standard, placing absolute control and insight directly into the hands of vigilant parents.

Cyber Dive is a progressive technology company that is the preeminent pioneer in making the digital world safer and healthier for millions of children through tech-forward innovations. The company created Aqua One, the first-ever smartphone for children that empowers parents to monitor all of their children's online activities through a single, comprehensive dashboard. Technology changed children, and now Aqua One is changing parenting by empowering parents to go places they never thought they'd go in their children's digital world.

Learn more at http://www.cyberdive.co.

