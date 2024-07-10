HOTO launches direct sales of Air Pump Master, bringing efficiency and ease to inflation tasks

Our goal is to transform the inflation experience from a chore to a simple, enjoyable task. This product embodies our commitment to innovation, combining functionality with a sleek design that fits into any lifestyle. Post this

"We designed the Air Pump Master to meet the dynamic needs of modern adventurers and households alike," said Shengmin, Head of Product at HOTO. "Its smart technology eliminates the guesswork in inflation tasks, automatically stopping at the perfect pressure every time."

The device's specifications include nine smart modes tailored for various inflation needs. There are six presets for different inflatables (cars, tents, furniture, SUP/kayak, balls, bikes) and three custom models for specific settings (high volume/pressure inflation, deflation). Each mode is engineered to optimize the inflation process, ensuring efficiency and prolonging the life of the inflatables.

"Our goal is to transform the inflation experience from a chore to a simple, enjoyable task," continued Shengmin. "This product embodies our commitment to innovation, combining functionality with a sleek design that fits into any lifestyle. With its comprehensive capabilities, the Air Pump Master is not just a tool but a true adventure companion."

For added utility, HOTO has integrated a built-in torch for night-time use, which not only facilitates visibility during evening or early morning tasks but also adds an element of safety for roadside emergencies. The tool comes equipped with a set of 12 nozzle accessories, making it adaptable to virtually any inflation task.

In addition to its functional prowess, the Air Pump Master is aesthetically pleasing, featuring a modern design with a futuristic look that aligns with any high-tech gear. It's an expression of HOTO's philosophy that tools should not only perform well but also integrate seamlessly into the user's lifestyle.

Media wishing to interview their personnel should contact PR agent Borjana Slipicevic.

About HOTO

Founded in 2016, HOTO, short for 'home tools,' revolutionizes everyday gadgets by blending elegant design with practical functionality. With products sold in 56 countries and boasting over 100 product patents, HOTO has received numerous international design awards, including the prestigious iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award. Dedicated to innovation and simplicity, HOTO continues to inspire with tools that are both visually appealing and intuitively functional.

Media Contact

Borjana Slipicevic

Proper Propaganda

[email protected]

SOURCE HOTO