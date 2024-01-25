Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill Expands Its 'All the Games. All the Time.' Concept to Cleveland, OH with Opening of 14th Location in Brunswick

The friendly and efficient staff at Hotshots is committed to delivering top-notch service, ensuring a memorable experience with every visit. Whether you're out for lunch, seeking a new Happy Hour spot, or searching for a place to enjoy dinner while catching the game, Hotshots has you covered! Post this

Jason Durnett, Director of Franchise Development, emphasizes that the franchise's distinctive blend of sports themes and interactive gaming has consistently found success in new markets. "In a highly competitive industry, Hotshots brings a unique offering that sets us apart," he stated. "Our commitment to fostering a casual atmosphere and living up to our motto, 'All the Games, All the Time,' sets the stage for an excellent experience from the moment our patrons step through the doors until they leave."

Hotshots Brunswick accommodates approximately 250 guests and showcases the iconic design elements that resonate with the lively persona of the Hotshots brand, welcoming everyone from casual sports fans to die-hard enthusiasts. From plush high-back chairs to a centrally located bar offering a diverse selection of cocktails, beers on tap, and wine options, the inviting aesthetics are meticulously curated to ensure an exceptional Hotshots dining experience.

"We are proud to become the go-to destination for sports fans in Brunswick, the greater Cleveland area, and surrounding counties," remarked Durnett. "The launch of Hotshots in Ohio is a momentous occasion, and we're excited to welcome residents to experience the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill concept at our newest franchise in Brunswick."

The friendly and efficient staff at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill is committed to delivering top-notch service, ensuring a memorable experience with every visit. Whether you're out for lunch, seeking a new Happy Hour spot, or searching for a place to enjoy dinner while catching the game, mark your calendars for the grand opening of Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill in Brunswick on January 29th, 2024.

LOCATION INFO:

Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill Cleveland

1061 Pearl Rd

Brunswick, OH 44212

If you have any questions or would like additional information regarding Hotshots franchising, please contact Jason Durnett at [email protected].

Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill, based out of St. Louis, Missouri, is a full-service restaurant and an interactive sports venue with pool tables, darts, video games and televisions. Founded in 1990, the chain has 9 St. Louis area locations and 14 total throughout the United States. For more information about Hotshots, visit www.hotshotsnet.com or call (314) 485-3242.

