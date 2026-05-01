House Cleaning Tampa: Extreme Maids Expands Trusted, Veteran-Owned Cleaning Services Across Tampa Bay

500+ Five-Star Reviewed Maid Service Now Serving Tampa, South Tampa, Brandon, Riverview, Wesley Chapel, Carrollwood, Lutz, Land O' Lakes, and Westchase — Backed by a 200% Satisfaction Guarantee

TAMPA, Fla., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Extreme Maids, a veteran-owned professional house cleaning company with more than a decade of five-star service across Florida, is now expanding its trusted cleaning services to the Greater Tampa Bay area. Homeowners across Tampa, South Tampa, Brandon, Riverview, Wesley Chapel, Carrollwood, Lutz, Land O' Lakes, and Westchase can now book one of Florida's most-reviewed local house cleaning services — backed by more than 500 verified five-star reviews and a 200% Satisfaction Guarantee.

After building one of the most-reviewed cleaning service companies in Southwest Florida, Extreme Maids is bringing the same reliable, detail-focused house cleaning Tampa residents have been searching for. Whether it's a deep cleaning Tampa home after a long season, a move out cleaning Tampa condo before handing over the keys, or a recurring cleaning plan that keeps a busy household running smoothly — Extreme Maids is here.

A House Cleaning Company Tampa Can Trust — Built on Veteran Values

Extreme Maids was founded by Henry Severe, a U.S. military veteran who built the company on the values that define great service: discipline, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to doing the job right. Those same values drive every team that enters a Tampa Bay home today.

"Tampa is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, and the homeowners here deserve a cleaning service that actually shows up, does the job right, and stands behind their work," said Henry Severe, founder of Extreme Maids. "We built this company on military values — reliability, discipline, and accountability. That's what Tampa Bay is going to get."

Every house cleaner Tampa residents invite into their home through Extreme Maids is background-checked, insured, and professionally trained before their first appointment. No strangers. No surprises. Just dependable, professional cleaning services in the area — delivered with consistency.

500+ Five-Star Reviews. Now Serving Tampa Bay.

Extreme Maids has earned more than 500 verified five-star reviews across Google, Yelp, and Angi — making it one of the most trusted local cleaning professionals in Florida. Customers consistently highlight the qualities that make Extreme Maids stand apart from other cleaning services in Tampa:

Reliability — cleaning teams that arrive on time, ready to work, every single visit

Thoroughness — detail-focused cleaning services in Tampa that homeowners notice immediately

Trustworthiness — background-checked, insured, and professionally trained cleaners only

Communication — responsive, professional support from the moment you book

Consistency — recurring clients who have relied on Extreme Maids for years, not just once

Tampa is one of Florida's fastest-growing cities, and with that growth comes a surging demand for reliable, professional house cleaning. From young families in Wesley Chapel and Lutz to busy professionals in South Tampa and Westchase, to seasonal residents and short-term rental owners in Brandon and Riverview — Extreme Maids is ready to meet that demand.

Complete House Cleaning Tampa Services — No Contracts Required

Extreme Maids offers a full range of professional residential cleaning services designed to meet every Tampa Bay homeowner's needs:

Standard house cleaning — a thorough top-to-bottom clean of all rooms and living areas

Deep cleaning Tampa — intensive detail cleaning including appliances, baseboards, and hard-to-reach areas throughout your home

Recurring cleaning Tampa — weekly (save 20%), biweekly (save 15%), or monthly plans that keep your home consistently clean

Move out cleaning Tampa — detailed move-in and move-out cleaning that helps renters and homeowners protect their deposit

Vacation home and Airbnb cleaning — fast, reliable turnover cleaning that protects ratings and keeps guests coming back

One-time cleaning — no contract, no commitment, backed by the 200% Satisfaction Guarantee



Every cleaning is customized to fit the needs of the home and the schedule of the homeowner. No cookie-cutter service. No surprises on the bill.

Proudly Serving Tampa, South Tampa, Brandon, Riverview, Wesley Chapel, Carrollwood, Lutz, Land O' Lakes, and Westchase

Extreme Maids is now accepting new clients throughout the Greater Tampa Bay area, with coverage across Tampa's most sought-after neighborhoods and surrounding communities:

Tampa — serving families, professionals, and homeowners across one of Florida's largest and most vibrant cities

South Tampa — luxury homes, waterfront properties, and high standards that Extreme Maids is built to meet

Brandon — one of Tampa's fastest-growing suburban communities, with a high demand for reliable house cleaning

Riverview — a booming residential area where new homeowners are discovering the difference a great cleaning service makes

Wesley Chapel — master-planned communities and growing families who need trusted cleaning services they can count on

Carrollwood — an established northwest Tampa community with longtime homeowners who expect consistent, quality results

Lutz — a quiet suburban community just north of Tampa, now served by one of Florida's most trusted maid services

Land O' Lakes — a growing Pasco County community where Extreme Maids brings the same five-star standard

Westchase — a premier planned community in west Tampa where homeowners can now book house cleaning online in 60 seconds

Spring 2026: The Perfect Time to Schedule Your First House Cleaning Tampa

With spring underway and Tampa's summer humidity on the horizon, there's no better time to refresh your home with professional cleaning services in Tampa. Whether you're a new homeowner, a busy professional, a short-term rental host preparing for peak season, or simply someone ready to hand off the cleaning to local professionals — Extreme Maids is ready.

Extreme Maids is currently accepting new clients throughout Tampa, South Tampa, Brandon, Riverview, Wesley Chapel, Carrollwood, Lutz, Land O' Lakes, and Westchase. New customers can save $20 on their first cleaning using promo code WELCOME20 at extrememaids.com.

Recurring customers save up to 20% on weekly cleaning plans and 15% on biweekly service. Book online in less than 60 seconds at extrememaids.com.

About Extreme Maids

Extreme Maids is a veteran-owned professional house cleaning company founded in 2015 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company provides residential cleaning services throughout Tampa Bay, Southwest Florida, and Miami — specializing in standard house cleaning, deep cleaning, recurring maid service, move-in and move-out cleaning, and vacation rental cleaning. All cleaning professionals are background-checked, insured, and professionally trained. Extreme Maids has earned more than 500 five-star reviews across Google, Yelp, and Angi and backs every cleaning with its 200% Satisfaction Guarantee — re-clean for free, or receive a full refund. No contracts required. Book online in 60 seconds at extrememaids.com.

Media Contact

Support Team, Extreme Maids, 1 (813) 502-0852, [email protected], https://www.extrememaids.com

SOURCE Extreme Maids