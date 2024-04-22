HOUSE OF GAMUT announces deal and pre-order availability of a new anthology edited by Nick Mamatas

"Generation X is the cynical generation of dark romantics.120 Murders is an anthology of power chord crimes and keyboard horrors—the best noir, dark fantasy, and transgressive fiction from writers inspired by grunge, goth, ska, synthpop, and every eclectic sound of the alternative era." Post this

"Generation X is the cynical generation of dark romantics," says Nick Mamatas. "We love dark fiction. Our idea was to create something unique while paying tribute to the songs, bands, and lyrics of this generation. 120 Murders is an anthology of power chord crimes and keyboard horrors—the best noir, dark fantasy, and transgressive fiction from writers inspired by grunge, goth, ska, synthpop, and every eclectic sound of the alternative era."

Contracted contributors include Josh Malerman, a novelist, short story writer, film producer, and one of two singer/songwriters for the rock band The High Strung. He is best known for writing his post-apocalyptic novel Bird Box. Cara Hoffman, author of the feminist classic So Much Pretty, which sparked a national dialogue on violence and retribution, brings us a haunting story of loss entitled "How Soon is Now?" Underground sensation Jeff Chon, author of Hashtag Good Guy with a Gun, channels the vibe of classic black and white music videos and jangle pop with "Equations for a Falling Body." Guardian First Book Award and IMPAC Dublin Literary Award nominee Elena Mauli Shapiro delivers us to Ground Zero in her hard-rock inflected "Never Forget." Many more authors, from indie darlings to best-sellers, will be announced!

Preorder 120 Murders: Dark Fiction Inspired by the Alternative Era via the House of Gamut portal: https://houseofgamut.com/120-murders-pre-order/

As THE home for readers and writers of dark speculative fiction, House of Gamut is dedicated to giving people spellbinding works to read through their publishing house and online magazine while serving writers during all stages of their careers with courses from professional writers and industry experts. Deeply committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion across the board, House of Gamut is on a mission to uplift and amplify marginalized voices. The organization welcomes authors and readers, providing an inclusive, one-stop shop where people from around the world can read, write, and get published.

"Our goal is to showcase and support writers through all the stages of their careers and offer unique experiences for readers," says President Richard B. Wood of House of Gamut. "Our global community ties us together and our goal is to help people who have a passion for creativity and writing dark speculative fiction. Through our online courses at Gamut Academy, future writers can learn, discover, and uncover their own stories."

About House of Gamut

House of Gamut is a nonprofit dedicated to helping artists tell their stories in the realm of dark speculative fiction. Through Gamut Magazine, Gamut Publishing, and Gamut Academy, they provide an inclusive home for people around the globe to read, write, and have their works published in a wide range of genres including fantasy, science fiction, horror, and beyond. The organization also supports writers through all stages of their careers with courses crafted to inspire, educate, and elevate. Visit HouseOfGamut.com to learn more. You can also follow House of Gamut on:Facebook: @houseofgamut; Instagram: @houseofgamut; X/Twitter: @houseofgamut; and Bluesky: @houseofgamut.bsky.social

For more on the e-learning center and upcoming courses visit Gamut Academy https://houseofgamut.com/about-house-of-gamut/

About Nick Mamatas:

Nick Mamatas is the author of several novels, including I Am Providence and The Second Shooter. His short crime fiction has appeared in McSweeney's: The Monstrous and the Terrible, Best American Mystery Stories, Ellery Queen's Mystery Magazine, Tor.com, Weird Tales, and many other venues.With Ellen Datlow, Nick co-edited the Bram Stoker award-winning anthology Haunted Legends, and with Masumi Washington he co-edited the Locus Award nominees The Future is Japanese and Hanzai Japan. His fiction and is editorial work has been nominated for the Stoker, World Fantasy, and Shirley Jackson Awards.

Media Contact

Annmarie Seldon, House of Gamut, 1 6176765253, [email protected], houseofgamut.com

SOURCE House of Gamut