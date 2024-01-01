House of Gamut Launches with First Anthology and a Free First Issue of the New Gamut eZine!

"We are excited to bring you our new non-profit includes a new online eZine, publishing house, and our online eLearning platform, the Gamut Academy." - President R. B. Wood Post this

Metal, Sex, Monsters by Maria Haskins

Slipping Petals from Their Skins by Kristi DeMeester

The Ghost Stories We Tell Around Photon Fires by Cassandra

Khaw Garnier by Brian Evenson

Love Story, an Exorcism by Michelle E. Goldsmith

An Ending (Ascent) by Michael Wehunt

The Bubblegum Man by Eric Reitan

The Mark by Kathryn E. McGee

Figure 8 by E. Catherine Tobler

The Moments Between— by Kate Jonez

They are Passing By Without Turning by Helen Marshall

Cradle Lake by Jan Stinchcomb

The Arrow of Time by Kate Dollarhyde

The God of Low Things by Stephen Graham Jones

House of Gamut also began the new year with the launch of its new monthly online magazine. The revamped Gamut has expanded beyond horror to include dark fantasy and dark science fiction and all the sub-genres that make what they call the "gamut of dark Speculative fiction storytelling." Along with original fiction, the magazine will include non-fiction articles, poetry, novellas, and selected reprints. The first issue of the new Gamut will be available for free for readers. An annual subscription rate of $40.00 will be required to read future issues.

President and co-founder R. B. Wood says, "I am so proud of the entire team at Gamut, who have worked hard for a year to get to this moment. With the release of our first anthology, we have brought the original 2017 Gamut Magazine to a satisfactory close while providing fans with amazing stories that inspired us to relaunch and expand as the House of Gamut. We are excited to bring you our new non-profit includes a new online eZine, publishing house, and our online eLearning platform, the Gamut Academy."

Along with the imprint and magazine, House of Gamut is launching an eLearning center, Gamut Academy, in 2024. These courses will teach writing and literature to authors of all levels, from beginners to seasoned veterans.

The "Best of Gamut" and the first issue of Gamut magazine are available now.

For more information, see their website at houseofgamut.com or e-mail [email protected].

Media Contact

R. B. Wood, House of Gamut, 1 6176765253, [email protected], https://houseofgamut.com

SOURCE House of Gamut