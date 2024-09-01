House of Gamut Publishing is now Ruadán Books, Elevating Unique Voices in the Space of Dark Speculative and Crime Fiction

"Through Ruadán, we hope to uncover, uplift, and amplify marginalized voices while bringing experienced authors to bookshelves. We aim to find and share unique tales that will enthrall audiences worldwide." Post this

Wood, who formerly co-founded House of Gamut (an author incubator and publishing house), continues to raise profiles of unique and exciting authors with his newest publishing venture, Ruadán Books.

"There are so many stories that have yet to be heard in this space," says Wood. "Through Ruadán, we hope to uncover, uplift, and amplify marginalized voices while bringing experienced authors to bookshelves. We aim to find and share unique tales that will enthrall audiences worldwide. Storytelling has always been my passion; to continue to work as both a writer and a publisher in this space is a dream come true. Through Ruadán, I connect with experienced authors and uncover new talent as well. I also want to publish multiple books yearly in the dark speculative fiction and crime noir genres."

The first release, Winter in the City, combines old and new voices to tell different tales exploring what it means to be human in the darkest corners of metropolitan enclaves—and the unique personalities of the cities where the stories are set. Winter in the City will showcase 18 cities and run about 100,000 words. It is scheduled for release on December 10, 2024. A two-book deal will be announced at the end of September. Spring in the City, the next anthology, will open for calls in October.

Meanwhile, the Nick Mamatas edited anthology, 120 Murders: Dark Fiction Inspired by the Alternative Era, is scheduled for release in April 2025.

Pre-orders for 120 Murders is available via the Ruadán Books website: www.ruadanbooks.com. Pre-orders purchased through House of Gamut will be honored via Ruadán. Pre-orders for Winter in the City will be announced soon.

About Ruadán Books

Publishing house Ruádan Books is always inspiring, educating, and elevating unique voices in the space of dark speculative fiction. Deeply committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion across the board, Ruadan's mission is to uplift and amplify marginalized voices. This newest publishing house and small independent press offer unique experiences for readers, and its focus is to mentor and publish authors in a wide range of genres, including fantasy, science fiction, horror, crime fiction, and beyond.

About R.B. Wood

Former technologist, entrepreneur, world traveler, and author/editor R. B. Wood is an MFA graduate from Emerson College and the founder of Ruadán Books. The newest publishing house continues to uplift and amplify marginalized voices. Its mission is to welcome new authors, inspire them, and tell unique stories from a worldwide perspective. As a dark speculative storyteller, Wood has had novels and short stories published online and traditionally. His thriller Bayou Whispers blends the horrors of everyday life with that of the supernatural. It tells the story of a strong female survivor, with plot twists, dark mystery, and voodoo magic. R.B. and his wife Tina adore animals and are self-professed "crazy cat people."

