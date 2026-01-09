House Of Heroes Confirms Marcelo Vieira, Maxwell, Mendieta, and Marc Crosas as Latest to Join The Legends Series LA

Barça Legends and Real Madrid Leyendas continue to build iconic rosters ahead of February 22 clash at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles Post this

"House of Heroes was created to celebrate the players who shaped eras and inspired belief, ambition, and excitement around the world," said Alkis Emenides, Co-Founder of House of Heroes. "Marcelo, Maxwell, Mendieta, and Marc Crosas are exactly those kinds of players—icons whose influence and impact go far beyond trophies and titles."

"Welcoming these legends to Los Angeles reflects what this platform is about," Emenides added. "Alongside icons like Luís Figo and Guti, they represent the emotion, history, and rivalry that moved generations of fans. Seeing these powerhouses share the field in my city is deeply personal, and it's about honoring legacy while inspiring the next generation."

The Legends Series LA match will take place on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, with kickoff scheduled for 2:00 PM local time.

The additions of Maxwell, Mendieta, Crosas, and Marcelo deepen an already star-studded roster of players confirmed for the event, joining previously announced legends including Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Rafael Márquez, Javier Saviola, Luís Figo, and Guti.

The match will be played at BMO Stadium, home of Los Angeles FC, a world-class, soccer-specific venue with a capacity of 22,000 located in the heart of Los Angeles.

Additional lineup announcements, programming details, and special fan experiences surrounding The Legends Series LA will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Tickets for The Legends Series LA are available through Ticketmaster, with ongoing updates and announcements shared via @wearehouseofheroes on Instagram.

About House of Heroes

House of Heroes is a global sports and entertainment company built to amplify the icons who move culture and inspire generations. Founded by Alkis Emenidis of AC Music Group and David Ferrer of Euro Soccer Trips, the company brings together leaders who have shaped the intersection of music, sport, and spectacle across continents and audiences.

House of Heroes creates, produces, and scales world-class events, powerful multimedia storytelling, immersive experiences, and culturally driven branded products. From stadiums to screens, drops to documentaries, House of Heroes transforms athlete legacy into enduring cultural platforms that travel across borders, generations, and platforms.

For more information, visit wearehouseofheroes.com and follow @wearehouseofheroes on Instagram.

About FC Barcelona

The Barça Legends is a program created in 2016, managed directly by the club, that aims to integrate former Barça players through a stable professional collaboration with the club. It contributes to the global promotion of the Barça brand by sharing the club's values through its former stars. Since the launch of the Barça Legends, more than 80 players have taken part in at least one match with the team around the world.

About Real Madrid

Real Madrid Club de Fútbol is a Spanish professional soccer club based in Madrid that competes in La Liga, the top tier of Spanish football. Founded in 1902, Real Madrid is one of the most successful and recognized clubs in the world, with a long tradition of domestic and international titles. The club plays its home matches at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium and maintains a global fanbase and digital presence. For the latest official club news and information, visit RealMadrid.com.

About Euro Soccer Trips

Euro Soccer Trips is a Southern California-based sports travel company delivering elite soccer experiences for youth players and teams. Partnering with top academies and organizations in Spain, including the Real Madrid Foundation, the company provides access to UEFA Pro-licensed coaches, advanced training, competitive matches, and authentic cultural immersion in Madrid. More than a travel provider, Euro Soccer Trips is a development platform that helps players elevate their game, grow character, and expand their horizons. Visit EuroSoccerTrips.com for more details.

About AC Music Group

AC Music Group is a global, full-service event production and entertainment collective, uniting leading companies across the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East. The company delivers world-class concerts, tours, festivals, and large-scale productions with seamless end-to-end execution. Specializing in artist management, touring logistics, creative direction, production, and event operations, AC Music Group partners with top artists and entertainment brands to create high-impact experiences that connect cultures and captivate audiences. Visit ACMusicGroup.com to learn more.

About 11degrees

11degrees is a global communications studio built for acceleration. It designs identity, narrative, and experience systems that turn cultural tension into velocity. It partners with brands, companies, and platforms to capture a larger share of the future. Visit Hey11Degrees.co for more information.

About My Darling Productions

My Darling Productions produces and manages events that exceed expectations through meticulous planning, innovative ideas, and seamless service. The company delivers expert event and production management, along with tailored staffing solutions, providing clients with personalized service marked by integrity, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to quality. Check out MyDarlingProductions.com to learn more.

About Mighty Media Shop

The Mighty Media Shop is a Los Angeles-based, full-service marketing agency built to turn big ideas into real brand impact. We specialize in media strategy, planning + buying, and analytics across entertainment, sports, and community-driven campaigns. Learn more at MightyMediaShop.com.

