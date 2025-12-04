House Of Heroes Launches "The Legends Series LA," Bringing Global Soccer Icons To Los Angeles For A First-Ever Match At BMO Stadium

The inaugural match will feature FC Barcelona Legends vs. Real Madrid Leyendas. Post this

"The Legends Series celebrates the world's game, a moment where football's greatest icons unite communities, cultures, and countries. My goal has always been to create groundbreaking experiences you can't find anywhere else, and this is exactly that," said David Ferrer, Co-Founder of House of Heroes. "Our mission has always been to connect people through the global game we all love, and this platform embodies that vision. House of Heroes was created to unite music, sports, entertainment, and culture on one global stage," added Alkis Emenides, Co-Founder of House of Heroes. "The Legends Series gives generations of fans the chance to experience their heroes in real life, and we are honored to help bring that magic to Los Angeles."

House of Heroes also announces iHeartMedia as the Official National Audio Broadcast Partner for the event. The Legends Series match and programming will be available on iHeartMedia broadcast station(s) in Los Angeles as well as on the iHeartRadio App.

Tickets for The Legends Series LA will be available through Ticketmaster beginning with an exclusive pre-sale on December 4 at 10:00 a.m. PST, access code required. Fans can visit Ticketmaster.com or follow @wearehouseofheroes on Instagram for pre-sale access details and ongoing updates.

THE LEGENDS SERIES LA

A GLOBAL PLATFORM CELEBRATING SOCCER'S MOST ICONIC LEGENDS

Launching in February 2026, The Legends Series brings the sport's most storied rivalry back to life in a reimagined showcase featuring the players who helped shape modern soccer. In collaboration with both clubs, House of Heroes is finalizing a lineup featuring international icons to be announced.

The Los Angeles edition includes two days of immersive experiences culminating in a historic match at BMO Stadium, which is home to both LAFC and Angel City FC.

MULTI-DAY FAN EXPERIENCES & EVENTS

The Legends Series LA will feature a range of fan experiences and special moments across two days, including press conferences, VIP events, meet-and-greets, and match action, with more details to come.

Additional programming will include:

Open training sessions

Youth soccer clinics

FC Barcelona Legends fan zone

Real Madrid Leyenda fan zone

Interactive fan activations

Exclusive merchandise drops

Content and storytelling integrated across House of Heroes and iHeartMedia platforms

THE MATCH: FC BARCELONA LEGENDS VS. REAL MADRID LEYENDAS

A reimagined return of the greatest era of world soccer.

Real Madrid Leyendas – Confirmed

Barça Legends – Confirmed

Ticketing information, final lineup announcements, and merchandise details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

About House of Heroes

House of Heroes is a global sports and entertainment company built to amplify the icons who move culture and inspire generations. Founded by Alkis Emenidis of AC Music Group and David Ferrer of Euro Soccer Trips, the company brings together leaders who have shaped the intersection of music, sport, and spectacle across continents and audiences.

House of Heroes creates, produces, and scales world-class events, powerful multimedia storytelling, immersive experiences, and culturally driven branded products. From stadiums to screens, drops to documentaries, House of Heroes transforms athlete legacy into enduring cultural platforms that travel across borders, generations, and platforms.

For more information, visit wearehouseofheroes.com and follow @wearehouseofheroes on Instagram.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with nine out of ten Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio in every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the size of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, with five times more followers than the next audio media brand, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Euro Soccer Trips

Euro Soccer Trips is a Southern California-based sports travel company delivering elite soccer experiences for youth players and teams. Partnering with top academies and organizations in Spain, including the Real Madrid Foundation, the company provides access to UEFA Pro-licensed coaches, advanced training, competitive matches, and authentic cultural immersion in Madrid. More than a travel provider, Euro Soccer Trips is a development platform that helps players elevate their game, grow character, and expand their horizons. Visit EuroSoccerTrips.com for more details.

About AC Music Group

AC Music Group is a global, full-service event production and entertainment collective, uniting leading companies across the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East. The company delivers world-class concerts, tours, festivals, and large-scale productions with seamless end-to-end execution. Specializing in artist management, touring logistics, creative direction, production, and event operations, AC Music Group partners with top artists and entertainment brands to create high-impact experiences that connect cultures and captivate audiences. Visit ACMusicGroup.com to learn more.

About 11degrees

11degrees is a global communications studio built for acceleration. It designs identity, narrative, and experience systems that turn cultural tension into velocity. It partners with brands, companies, and platforms to capture a larger share of the future. Visit hey11degrees.co for more information.

About My Darling Productions

My Darling Productions produces and manages events that exceed expectations through meticulous planning, innovative ideas, and seamless service. The company delivers expert event and production management, along with tailored staffing solutions, providing clients with personalized service marked by integrity, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to quality. Check out MyDarlingProductions.com to learn more.

About Mighty Media Shop

The Mighty Media Shop is a Los Angeles-based, full-service marketing agency built to turn big ideas into real brand impact. We specialize in media strategy, planning + buying, and analytics across entertainment, sports, and community-driven campaigns. Learn more at MightyMediaShop.com.

Media Contact

Niki McMahon, The Brand Agency, 1 8052018188, [email protected], https://www.thebrand-agency.com/

Bronwen Rogers, The Brand Agency, 1 2074793299, [email protected], https://www.thebrand-agency.com/

SOURCE House of Heroes