House Rx and Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates Announce New Partnership to Expand Access to Cancer Medications

House Rx, the leading medically integrated dispensing platform for oncologists and rheumatologists, proudly announces its new partnership with Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates, an acclaimed cancer treatment center in South Carolina, just outside of Charlotte. This collaboration is set to broaden the reach of Carolina Blood and Cancer Associates' existing medically integrated dispensary program, ensuring that as many patients as possible can receive their cancer medications locally and avoid the hurdles of disjointed specialty mail services.

Medically integrated dispensing centralizes the roles of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and technicians, ensuring cohesive patient care. Studies have shown that timely access to cancer treatments through a patient's own care team significantly enhances outcomes, including a better quality of life and higher survival rates. This approach is also particularly effective in reducing health disparities by ensuring equitable access to vital medications such as oral oncolytics (source).

"We are proud of the care our dispensary team has provided over the last 7 years. We started our dispensing program because we saw a real need — patients were not benefiting from available therapies either because of the cost of the treatment, or because they struggled to navigate the specialty pharmacy system," said Kashyap Patel, MD and CEO of Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates. "With House Rx, we look forward to expanding what we have built to a greater population. Our goal is to ensure all patients, regardless of where they come from, have access to the treatment they need."

House Rx brings a wealth of experience in operating medically integrated dispensaries and pharmacies, specifically inside community-based practices, which will be utilized to streamline processes, improve medication accessibility, and ensure the highest standards of patient care. These services will be powered by the company's homegrown technology, which was designed specifically to support the dispensing of complex specialty medications inside the clinic. "We are excited to join forces with Dr. Patel and the team at Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates. Our shared commitment to patient-centered care and innovation makes this partnership a natural fit," stated Tesh Khullar, House Rx Co-Founder & President.

About House Rx

House Rx is a healthcare technology and services company focused on making specialty medication more accessible and affordable. The company partners with specialty clinics across the country to help community clinics offer medically integrated dispensing, bringing together clinical and pharmacist expertise to better serve patients, lower the cost of care, and create a better experience for patients and their caregivers. Learn more at www.houserx.com.

About Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates

Founded in 2003, Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates is devoted to facilitating healing and well-being for cancer patients, employing state-of-the-art treatments and holistic care. With locations in Lancaster and Rock Hill, South Carolina, their philosophy emphasizes individualized, patient-centered approaches, integrating physical, emotional, and spiritual support. More information can be found www.cbcca.net.

Media Contact

