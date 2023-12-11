Housecall Pro Announces the 2024 Trade Academy Next Generation HVAC Scholarship in Collaboration with Partners WD-40® Brand, SupplyHouse.com, and TRUEWERK

The Trade Academy Next Generation HVAC Scholarship is our way of inspiring the next generation of professionals. Post this

"Our mission with Trade Academy is to break the misconception that a four-year college degree is the only path to success. We want to encourage more people, young and old alike, to consider fulfilling and lucrative careers in the trades," said Roland Ligtenberg, Co-Founder of Housecall Pro. "The Trade Academy Next Generation HVAC Scholarship is our way of inspiring the next generation of professionals."

Key Dates for the 2024 Trade Academy Next Generation HVAC Scholarship:

December 31, 2023 : Application deadline

: Application deadline February 2024 : Finalists and winners announced

: Finalists and winners announced March 2024 : Prizes shipped

Building on the success of previous years, the 2024 scholarship program is made possible through partnerships with WD-40® Brand, SupplyHouse.com, and TRUEWERK. Students interested in applying can do so by visiting TradeAcademy.com or using the direct application link.

Up to 20 winners will be selected, each receiving a comprehensive package of prizes:

$2,500 Financial Scholarship

Financial Scholarship Digital Multimeter Electrical Test Kit

M18 FUEL 2-Tool Combo Kit

TradeMaster Membership at SupplyHouse.com

TRUEWERK Workwear

1-Year Supply of WD-40® Brand Products

Housecall Pro 1-Year Membership

To learn more about the 2024 Trade Academy Next Generation HVAC Scholarship and to submit applications, visit Trade Academy.

About Housecall Pro:

Housecall Pro is a top-rated business solution that empowers home service professionals to save time, sell bigger jobs, and provide best-in-class service. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro has been championing Pros to success through ever-improving product solutions and strong community support.

About WD-40® Brand:

WD-40 Brand is dedicated to creating positive, lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes around the world. The company markets a wide range of maintenance, homecare, and cleaning products under well-known brands such as WD-40®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, X-14®, and more.

About SupplyHouse.com:

SupplyHouse.com is the USA's leading online distributor of plumbing, HVAC, and electrical supplies. With four strategically located fulfillment centers, the company swiftly delivers over 200,000 products from 450 top brands, offering fast shipping and exceptional service. SupplyHouse.com's dynamic team of over 1,000 individuals fosters a positive work environment, embracing teamwork, perseverance, and creativity.

About TRUEWERK:

TRUEWERK began with the belief that modern workers could be safer, more comfortable, and sharper looking by creating workwear using modern materials and a stronger connection to the job site. Founded on the principle that business should be a platform for advancing humanity, TRUEWERK seeks to support, educate, and inspire customers to be stronger and smarter than the job at hand.

Media Contact

Roland Ligtenberg, Housecall Pro, 1 858-215-1512, [email protected], https://www.housecallpro.com/

SOURCE Housecall Pro