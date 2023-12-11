Housecall Pro Announces the 2024 Trade Academy Next Generation HVAC Scholarship in Collaboration with Partners WD-40® Brand, SupplyHouse.com, and TRUEWERK

Housecall Pro, the leading software platform for home service companies, proudly announces the 2024 Trade Academy Next Generation HVAC Scholarship in collaboration with WD-40® Brand, SupplyHouse.com, and TRUEWERK. With a mission to inspire the next generation of HVAC professionals, the $50,000 scholarship program, now in its third year, offers valuable prizes and emphasizes the importance of trade careers. Apply by December 31, 2023, to join the journey towards success. Visit Trade Academy for details.
DENVER, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Housecall Pro®, the premier software platform for over 39,000 home service companies, proudly launches the third annual Trade Academy Next Generation HVAC Scholarship. In collaboration with esteemed partners WD-40® Brand, SupplyHouse.com, and TRUEWERK, the scholarship aims to support emerging HVAC leaders by awarding $50,000 in scholarships.
Trade Academy, initiated in 2021, serves as a free resource hosting industry-specific job boards. The platform allows home service businesses to create profiles, post job listings, and connect with qualified candidates in their area. Committed to championing professionals to success, Housecall Pro continues to deliver value to trade school students, instructors, job seekers, and home service business owners.
"Our mission with Trade Academy is to break the misconception that a four-year college degree is the only path to success. We want to encourage more people, young and old alike, to consider fulfilling and lucrative careers in the trades," said Roland Ligtenberg, Co-Founder of Housecall Pro. "The Trade Academy Next Generation HVAC Scholarship is our way of inspiring the next generation of professionals."
Key Dates for the 2024 Trade Academy Next Generation HVAC Scholarship:
- December 31, 2023: Application deadline
- February 2024: Finalists and winners announced
- March 2024: Prizes shipped
Building on the success of previous years, the 2024 scholarship program is made possible through partnerships with WD-40® Brand, SupplyHouse.com, and TRUEWERK. Students interested in applying can do so by visiting TradeAcademy.com or using the direct application link.
Up to 20 winners will be selected, each receiving a comprehensive package of prizes:
- $2,500 Financial Scholarship
- Digital Multimeter Electrical Test Kit
- M18 FUEL 2-Tool Combo Kit
- TradeMaster Membership at SupplyHouse.com
- TRUEWERK Workwear
- 1-Year Supply of WD-40® Brand Products
- Housecall Pro 1-Year Membership
To learn more about the 2024 Trade Academy Next Generation HVAC Scholarship and to submit applications, visit Trade Academy.
About Housecall Pro:
Housecall Pro is a top-rated business solution that empowers home service professionals to save time, sell bigger jobs, and provide best-in-class service. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro has been championing Pros to success through ever-improving product solutions and strong community support.
About WD-40® Brand:
WD-40 Brand is dedicated to creating positive, lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes around the world. The company markets a wide range of maintenance, homecare, and cleaning products under well-known brands such as WD-40®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, X-14®, and more.
About SupplyHouse.com:
SupplyHouse.com is the USA's leading online distributor of plumbing, HVAC, and electrical supplies. With four strategically located fulfillment centers, the company swiftly delivers over 200,000 products from 450 top brands, offering fast shipping and exceptional service. SupplyHouse.com's dynamic team of over 1,000 individuals fosters a positive work environment, embracing teamwork, perseverance, and creativity.
About TRUEWERK:
TRUEWERK began with the belief that modern workers could be safer, more comfortable, and sharper looking by creating workwear using modern materials and a stronger connection to the job site. Founded on the principle that business should be a platform for advancing humanity, TRUEWERK seeks to support, educate, and inspire customers to be stronger and smarter than the job at hand.
Media Contact
Roland Ligtenberg, Housecall Pro, 1 858-215-1512, [email protected], https://www.housecallpro.com/
SOURCE Housecall Pro
